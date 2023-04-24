Ludington’s City Council amended its code of conduct for those wishing to participate in public comment during its regular meeting Monday evening at City Hall.
The Council considered a resolution that stated, “City Council of the City of Ludington finds that meetings are an important forum for the expression of public comment regarding city business; and council further finds that when public participation at council meetings is not structured according to reasonable rules, there exists an enhanced risk that discussions will center on topics not germane to the city’s business, that some viewpoints will be disproportionately represented, that some potential speakers will be deterred from participating, that the meeting will take on atone of incivility detrimental to effectively addressing city business, and that the meeting will not proceed in an efficient manner.”
Councilor Jack Bulger recommended that the resolution state, “Prior to addressing the City Council, members shall identify themselves by stating name, street address or ward, if a city resident, place of residence, and/or organizational affiliation of persons addressing the City Council and the topic to which they speak members of the public may speak only when recognized by the Mayor, or presiding officer.”
The previous resolution did not hold the wording that speakers could either state their address or ward before addressing council, and “city” of residence was changed to “place” of residence.
Previously, speakers had to state their current address if they were City of Ludington residents.
Councilors approved Bulger’s amended resolution, 4-2, with one absent. Councilors John Terzano, Wally Cain, Jack Bulger and Les Johnson voted yes and councilors Ted May and Cheri Stibitz voted no. Councilor Kathy Winczewski was absent.
Wastewater rate study
Council heard the first presentation for a cost of service and rate design plan by Utility Financial Solutions for the wastewater treatment plant at Monday’s meeting at Ludington City Hall.
The specific purposes of the long-term financial projection and rate study are to determine wastewater utility revenue requirements for the year, project rate adjustments needed to meet work toward targeted revenue requirements and to develop retail rates to be implemented in 2023.
Dawn Lund from Utility Financial Solutions stated in her presentation to Council that from 2023 to 2026 there would be a 7.5 percent projected rate adjustment for water and a 3.0 percent rate projection for 2027 and a projected 4.9 percent increase in wastewater rates over those five years. Lund stated that the increased water rates are mainly due to aging underground infrastructure that needs to be replaced and wastewater rates would remain lower because the city just came off of a large capital spending project at the wastewater treatment plant.
“You’re right on target for what you’ve been planning,” Lund said. “You’re actually pretty fortunate to have the rates that you do in your city.”
Ludington police
The Council heard the first presentation on a five-year agreement for body cameras and the presentation for a new contract with Ludington Area Schools to provide a school resource officer at the April 10 meeting.
Councilors voted to approve a five-year agreement with Axon for body-worn cameras, in-car cameras and a taser system for the Ludington Police Department. A three-year contract was approved with the Ludington Area School District to provide a police officer to serve as a school resource officer during the school year and to serve the community during summer break.
Other business
Councilors approved the 19th annual Ludington Triathlon starting at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at the end of Ludington Avenue.
Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett made the declaration that the city will recognize the first Thursday in May as the Day of Prayer.
Coffee with Councilors at 12 p.m. May 4 at Bookmark. Councilors Bulger and Winczewski will be available to meet with city residents.