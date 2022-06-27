Ludington City Council approved rules and a list of members for the new city brownfield redevelopment authority at its meeting Monday.
The city brownfield authority will be run by a nine-member board identical to ones established in Scottville and Pere Marquette Charter Township.
Each local government has two representatives on the board, one serving a three-year term and the other a two-year term.
Also represented on the board with one member each are the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority, Ludington Area School District and Mason County Central Schools.
For Ludington, City Manager Mitch Foster will serve the three-year term, and John Terzano, who is a city councilor and planning commissioner, will serve for two years.
Scottville will be represented by City Manager James Newkirk in the three-year term and Planning Commission Chair Al Deering in the two-year term.
Pere Marquette Charter Township will be represented by Supervisor Jerry Bleau in the three-year term and Zoning Administrator Kristin Lange in the two-year term.
Superintendent Jeff Mount will represent Mason County Central Schools for a one-year term.
One-year appointees representing the LMTA and LASD are still to be determined and will require council approval.
Brownfield redevelopment authorities can grant developers tax incentives to clean up and redevelop contaminated, blighted, obsolete or historic properties.
The city’s brownfield authority is arranged to be identical to ones set up in Scottville and Pere Marquette Charter Township, allowing the three to effectively act as one.
Previously, all three local governments had used the county-run brownfield authority. They are forming their own to get around several of the county’s rules that go beyond state requirements.
Councilors also approved bylaws outlining the basics of the board’s authority and how meetings should be run.
Foster described them largely as “model bylaws” used by brownfield boards across the state.
Taxes
The council also approved millages that will partly determine next year’s property taxes.
Councilors approved millages for the police pension, Downtown Development Authority, operating costs and refuse management.
After holding a public hearing, they also reverted automatic millage reductions called Headlee rollbacks, which are triggered to keep tax revenue from increasing by more than the rate of inflation.
Still, the overall millages are more than those levied last year. The city’s police pension, operating and refuse millages total 16.06 mills compared to last year’s 15.8844, and the DDA’s millage is going from 1.6057 to 1.5734.
With the millages approved and rollbacks reversed, the city has calculated the average tax bill will increase by $33.49 due to the overall increase in taxable value.
That increase in value is expected to generate an additional $142,648 in tax revenue through the police pension, operating and refuse millages.
Also on Monday
In other business, the council also:
- rescinded obsolete ordinances related to bicycle licensing and chemical breath analysis;
- approved an ordinance limiting ADU size by the principal dwelling’s footprint, not square footage;
- approved a charitable gaming license for the Lakeshore Pyrate Heads Buccaneer Bash on July 16;
- approved an alley paving contract with Rieth-Riley Construction Company;
- passed a resolution affirming the charter revision committee was properly appointed in response to a lawsuit from Tom Rotta alleging otherwise; and
- set the City Council’s future meetings for 6 p.m. and the finance committee’s meetings for 5 p.m.