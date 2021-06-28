Ludington City Council appointed John Bulger last night to Ludington’s vacant sixth ward seat, left open by the resignation of David Bourgette.
Bulger will serve the remainder of Bourgette’s term through 2022.
Bulger is currently a family court referee for Mason County and has served on a number of local governing bodies, including the West Shore Community College board of trustees for 18 years.
Having interviewed four candidates at a special meeting last week, the council nominated only Bulger and Karen Nielsen, former Ludington Mass Transit Authority board chair, for consideration.
Mayor Steve Miller cast a tie-breaking vote when the councilors split evenly over Bulger and Nielsen. Nielsen received votes from Ted May, Kathy Winczeski and Cheri Stibitz. Bulger received votes from Wally Cain, Les Johnson and John Terzano.
“I appreciate the trust that the council’s placed in me, and I’ll do my best to carry out the duties of the office,” Bulger said.
Next year’s property taxes
Average Ludington taxpayers can expect to pay $70.08 more in property taxes next year than they did this year as a result of millages passed by the council last night.
A .1-mill increase in the police pension is partially responsible for the tax hike. The extra tenth of a mill is expected to bring in $39,294 more than was raised this year.
The rest of the tax hike is largely explained by an increase in the city’s taxable value, resulting from property sales and new developments, City Manager Mitch Foster said.
Millages for operations and garbage/refuse decreased by a combined 0.0116 mills, but are still expected to raise $90,212 more than this year due to the greater taxable value.
Revenue from those two millages was capped this year due to Michigan’s Headlee Amendment, which ties property tax revenue to inflation. Next year’s millages are the maximum allowable under the amendment.
Property taxes are determined in part by a combination of millage rates levied by services like schools and colleges. One mill’s worth of money is taxed for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Temporary sign rules
The council approved new rules on temporary signs, which will bring Ludington’s ordinance into compliance with the U.S. Constitution.
In 2015, the Supreme Court unanimously decided it is unconstitutional for rules on temporary signs to vary by the message of the signs, as Ludington’s old rules did.
The new rules instead vary by the type of zone the signs are in.
Properties in residential zones may have signs no larger than 6 square feet, and they must be removed within 14 days after the event they pertain to.
In commercial zones, signage may have a maximum total area of 24 square feet without a permit and 48 square feet with a permit. Industrial zones may have 48 total square feet of signage without a permit and 96 square feet without.
After six months, signs in industrial and commercial zones must be removed or have a permit issued or renewed.
City stimulus to be received
Stimulus funds totaling $848,653 could begin flowing into Ludington next month from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The council voted to allow Foster to sign a terms and conditions agreement and a document assuring the funds’ distribution won’t be based on race, color or national origin.
“This is really to apply for the funds,” Foster said of the documents. “I don’t believe there’s any sort of agreement yet to accept the funds. … But once we have this turned in, we’re going to start compiling information.”
Foster said he thinks it’s best to “slow-play” spending the funds. There are “really concrete things” to spend portions on, but he suggested watching what larger cities do with their funds before following suit.
Safe harbor in Ludington marina
The U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee is now allowed to moor a 29-foot response boat in the Harbor View Marina during “heavy seas and weather” following the council’s approval.
The arrangement will help the Coast Guard ensure a 30-minute launch time during search-and-rescue cases, according to the agreement.
The Coast Guard will be responsible for maintaining the boat while it’s moored in the marina and are to return to the Ludington Coast Guard station as soon as weather permits, the agreement adds.
The agreement takes immediate effect after it is signed by Foster and Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin as well as J.W. Bruce, the commanding officer of the USCG station in Manistee.
Digital gift certificates
The council approved a $79-a-month contract to digitize the downtown gift certificate program.
The program currently allows customers to buy $10 certificates that can be used at a variety of downtown businesses. Certificates must be shipped or picked up at city hall.
By contracting with Conpoto, a Holland company, certificates could be distributed online. Conpoto also provides data on how much money has been issued, redeemed and remains in circulation.
The city has a choice of how much of the revenue from certificates to keep and how much to reimburse to merchants, according to a presentation by Conpoto.
A one-time implementation fee of $1,500 was waived, according to the contract.