Ludington City Council held a discussion pertaining to the adoption of conduct rules for council meetings, specifically aimed towards the time during public comment during Monday night’s meeting at the Municipal Building.
Council agreed that having set rules of conduct will lessen the risk of public comments turning to topics that do not relate to City business during public meetings.
Councilor-at-large John Terzano addressed many of the sections to the written ordinance and stated that there are many inconsistencies and subjectivity in the current proposed ordinance.
Councilor Jack Bulger also agreed that “it’s always a tough judgment call and council shouldn’t breach the right to freedom of speech,” he stated. “I do feel this document has a serious need for re-write.”
Instead of producing a new document at Monday night’s meeting, city attorney Ross Hammersley stated that he will look at the document and figure out a broader version for the next meeting.
OPRA
The council rescheduled a public hearing to approve the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act application for 504 and 507 E. Foster St. at 6 p.m. March 27 at City Hall. The new date was required due to an expired time limit on the submission of certain documentation.
Art walk
City council approved the addition of an art walk along the Cartier Park walking loop. The Ludington Area Center for the Arts submitted a request to add the walk.
Andrew Skinner, LACA executive director stated that the installation would consist of three metal frames that could hold artwork up to three foot by four foot. The goal is to have the three pieces up an entire calendar year as a one-year trial.
“We are hoping to bring art and culture to a different setting,” Skinner said. “It’s becoming a more popular trend to have art outside and in unusual places.”
Ludington sesquicentennial
The Ludington sesquicentennial kickoff event will be held from 6-7 p.m. March 22 at Emanuel Lutheran Church. A program will be held featuring a presentation by the Mason County Historical Society’s James Jensen, Ludington High School choir, proclamations and featured speakers and honorees. A reception will be held immediately following the program.
Other business
• Council held a public hearing for FloraCraft’s request for an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption on their new addition.
• Council approved the Lakestride half marathon, 10k, 5k race and the family fun run during the Love Ludington weekend of June 9-10.
• Council approved Sarah Genson to fill the vacant seat on the tree advisory board.
• Council approved Robert Rapacki to fill the vacant seat on the cable advisory board.
• Turf Care Mole Man, LLC. was granted the contract with the City to complete its 2023 fertilization and weed control needs.
• Council held a public hearing for the close out of the 801 N. Rowe St. grant.
• The new Ludington Police Chief, Chris Jones, started serving his new position Monday and was present at Monday night’s meeting, replacing Steve Wietrzykowski who was serving as interim chief.
• City attorney Mitch Foster stated that city residents can obtain chicken permits at city hall next Monday. He stated that the number of people coming into city hall and calling to receive permits has been “quite amazing.”