A Truth in Taxation public hearing was held at Monday night’s Ludington City Council meeting, which allowed council to vote and approve an increase of 0.0934 mills in the DDA tax millage rate, which will be levied on property in 2023 and the approval of the renewal of the police millage.
The average taxpayer’s bill will go up $74.14 with the increase in mills and the police pension revenue will increase $31,790 due to the increase in taxable value. The millage rate will remain unchanged from last year.
Speed monitoring equipment
Council approved the purchase of speed monitoring equipment from Jamar Technologies for the Ludington Police Department at a cost of $5,260.00.
LPD Chief Chris Jones stated that neither LPD or the DPW currently have the ability to monitor vehicle volume on the roadways.
“The LPD does not have the means to run speed data analysis on any roadways. Recently, we have requested assistance from Mason County Road Commission to accomplish both speed data and traffic volume studies,” he stated.
Parks and Recreation approvals
Council approved multiple recommendations from the parks and recreation committee during Monday’s meeting.
A skate park competition will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Ludington Skate Park. LPD Sgt. Mike Haveman and Ludington resident Adam Knee are spearheading the event and came to Monday’s meeting to ask the City of Ludington and the LPD to be sponsors, along with the possibility of other business sponsors as well.
Competition categories will include skateboarding and scootering.
Campground reservations
Council approved the purchase of Campspot software to use as the new reservation program for the city-owned Cartier Campground. The campground was informed last year that the software company they were currently using was changing hands and they had one year to find a new provider. The new software will charge campers a transaction fee which will help Cartier Park Campground’s overall budget.
Lead water service
City council approved hiring Gustafson HDD, LLC to replace the City of Ludington’s lead water service line at the cost of $557,200.00.
Stop signs
The city will refrain from removing the stop signs at Woodlawn and Sherman as well as the sign at Monona and Seminole for the time being.
Jones held a meeting on May 23 and he stated that almost unanimously all residents were against the removal of both stop signs. He stated that with the current construction and rerouted traffic from Jebavy Drive that he feels keeping the stop signs in place is the best decision as of now.
“Based on the overwhelming support of the neighborhood residents to keep the stop signs, the likely increase in vehicular traffic this summer due to road construction on Jebavy, and the lack of harm that leaving the stop signs in place presents, I offer no recommendations related to removing stop signs at Monona and Seminole and North Sherman and Woodlawn,” he stated.