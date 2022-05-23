Ludington City Council approved plans for the Ludington Area Jaycees Freedom Festival, which includes the Fourth of July parade and fireworks, at its meeting Monday.
The Freedom Festival Grand Parade is set to begin at 2 p.m., July 4, and run west along Ludington Avenue from Madison Street to North Lakeshore Drive.
At dusk, the fireworks will be set off near the Loomis Street Boat Launch. The show will require the closure of the parking lot at the Ludington Area Jaycees Mini Golf Course, according to the event application.
The application indicates there will be approximately 600 3-inch shells, 270 4-inch shells, 190 5-inch shells, 110 6-inch shells and 25 8-inch shells.
Harbor View Marina work
The council contracted with the firm Wade Trim to oversee, coordinate and inspect improvements at Harbor View Marina.
In March, the city contracted with Tridonn Excavating to replace sinking concrete around the marina and install new fuel lines and other elements at the gas dock.
Contracting with Wade Trim adds an estimated $16,000 on top of the $429,718.38 contract with Tridonn.
Also on Monday
In other business, the council also:
- Set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 regarding a city-based brownfield authority; and
- Approved a letter calling to renew the 2000 Consent Decree, a fishing pact between tribes and the state that is being renegotiated.