City Council approved a financing scheme to fund improvements at the Municipal Marina and Cartier Park campground at their meeting Monday.
Those two facilities will borrow money from other city funds and use it to match state grants, bridging funding gaps for both projects.
Both loans have a 0% interest rate and are due back no later than 15 years after the first principal payment.
The city will transfer $395,000 from the Harbor View Marina fund to the Municipal Marina fund in what it calls an inter-fund loan. That money will finance replacement of the Municipal Marina’s floating E dock, helping the city match a $390,000 state grant for the dock construction.
The campground is borrowing $400,000 from the general fund to pay for demolition and reconstruction of its two bathhouses.
Most of the marina’s loan will be put forward as matching dollars for a $390,000 state grant, with the other $5,000 being set aside in case of overages.
The campground’s loan will also match a $300,000 grant from the state to replace its two aging and non-handicap-accessible bathhouses.
The city’s match exceeds the campground grant, at $316,000. City Manager Mitch Foster said the over-and-above match — and the extra $100,000 in the loan — are also in case of unexpected cost increases.
The City Council voted in June to proceed with these projects, despite unanticipated budget shortfalls.
At their previous meeting July 11, the council decided on inter-fund loans as the mechanism to fund the projects.
Councilors filled two seats on the joint brownfield redevelopment authority with Scottville.
Scott Merrick from Gourmet Mushrooms was appointed to represent Scottville, and West Shore Bank President and CEO Ray Biggs was appointed to represent Ludington.
They also appointed Ted Heinrich and Melissa Mutton to the LMTA board.
A presentation was held recognizing the Ludington Police Department’s accreditation by the Michigan Association of Police Chiefs.
Councilors also approved an ordinance contracting with consulting firm McKenna to help create a unified development ordinance.
Daily News Staff Writer
Justin Cooper can be reached at justin@ludingtondailynews.com.
