The Ludington City Council approved an ordinance to further restrict parking for oversized vehicles and storage containers during its regular meeting Monday night at the Municipal Building.
The ordinance was approved on a 4-2 vote with councilors John Terzano and Kathy Winczewski dissenting. Both wanted to see the ordinance return to committee to be reviewed again.
In deliberations before the vote, Winczewski said initially there was a 72-hour window for people with campers, fifth wheels or recreational vehicles to be able to load or unload their belongings to their home.
“We kind of compromised at 72 hours. (The people she spoke with) felt three days was fine. They felt 24 hours was too tight,” she said. “They said 48 hours was really good. I know why there was the change for 24 hours.”
Ludington Police Chief Christopher Jones was asked about the enforcement, and he indicated that the 72-hour period was something that became difficult to enforce. He said his officers would have to review video in order to keep the enforcement going, and the department cannot chalk the tires of vehicles, either.
Jones also said the parking of the larger vehicles is a safety issue because of the narrow streets, potential of children to run out in front of traffic and the potential inability for fire trucks to reach their destinations.
“People aren’t slowing down just because the vehicle is there,” Jones said. “That’s where this conversation started from, and (the streets are) not designed for it.”
Jones didn’t have any data as to how many accidents there have been around the larger vehicles, but he did say that the number of complaints each week for the larger vehicles is around six per week.
Terzano was against the proposal because he interpreted the ordinance to state that after the 24 hours was up, the vehicle could not be parked in the city after another 24-hour cycle.
“I just come from the perspective that if you’ve got a recreational vehicle, and it has to be within the lane restrictions, I’m a firm believer that if you want to park in front of your house, you should be able to park in front of your house,” Terzano said.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said the issue went through the process because a box truck as not being treated the same as a semi truck in the First Ward. Councillor Ted May brought the issue to the city, Foster said.
Mayor Mark Barnett, who wound up not needing to break any ties in the vote because of May’s absence, said there are some individuals that buy RVs or a boat and park them in the street knowing full well that they cannot be parked in the owner’s lot and off of the street.
“In some cases, they park it for the whole summer,” Barnett said. “It does create sight problems.”
In the first public comment period and before the vote, resident Les Russell said he didn’t see any supporting documentation to indicate why a change was needed. He suggested painting the curbs with yellow to limit sight limitations at intersections. He also said that because of the ordinances concerning the city’s parking lots, there are restrictions from larger vehicles in those, too.
Public hearings
Two public hearings were set for the Sept. 11 Council meeting to establish a Commercial Rehabilitation Act District at two different locations — one at 504 and 507 E. Foster St. for vacant property on the old Foster Elementary School grounds and other for ASR Real Estate for the proposed Andy’s location at 129 W. Ludington Ave.
Other business
In other business, the Council decided to amend its Minor in Possession Ordinance to reflect closer to the state law. The Council opted out of Public Act 152 to have the ability to decide for itself what to contribute to employees’ healthcare benefits in contrast to the rate set by the state. The Council approved new rates for camping at Cartier Park in the amount of an additional $2 per day. The Council approved a reservation permit and fee for the pavilion at Legacy Plaza.