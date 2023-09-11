Two commercial rehabilitation act districts were approved by Ludington City Council for two properties, one is for 504 and 507 Foster St. and the other for 129 W. Ludington Ave. during the regular meeting of the Council Monday evening.
In both cases, the district was approved unanimously. Although the districts were set up, the properties in question did not have the benefits set for them as each also must go through a public hearing. Those public hearings were set by the Council for Oct. 9.
The public hearing for 129 W. Ludington Ave., the former home of Michael’s and the future home of AndyS and owned by Dr. Andrew Reimer, Ludington resident Tom Rotta said the Foster Street properties — the home of former Foster Elementary School — did not meet the standard of being a former commercial property.
“All you councillors know… that just two years ago on this very day, Foster school was being used as a public school. (Its) playground was used a playground. Both were full of students,” Rotta said. “Just as it had for the prior 13 years when it was zoned as government service… It has not been zoned as commercial property for the last 15 years.”
After the public comment period of the hearing on Foster school, Councilor Kathy Winczewski said that the properties in question would continue to pay their property taxes at their current rates, and once the district comes to a conclusion or the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act timer period comes to a close, the property taxes would be assessed at those future rates.
“Foster school is a big, obsolete building,” she said. “Our situation as a City Council is we can allow that building to fall down to the ground and do nothing with it. Or, we can seek out or listen to developers or people with ideas. They will pay their taxes that they always pay. Their tax bill will not go down.
“We can either let some these old dilapidated buildings go and have nothing doe with them. Or we can look at some abatements that hold promise for housing, for new development in our city. We are not losing any tax dollars of these.”
Both City Manager Mitch Foster and City Attorney Russ Hammersley said that the city assessor made a determination that allowed for the property to be a commercial use, and the state tax commission approved the property tax certificate as commercial.
During the second comment period, Rotta was perplexed, still, about the decision to allow for a district to be passed.
“I also hope you can show me any place in the law where a city assessor can retroactively call a school… zone commercial property and have it go up for this situation where it is now eligible for commercial property rehabilitation,” he said. “I would really like to see where you have that. I can find no place on the state website regarding this. School property has its own definition and the various acts and school property is never there.”
Chuck Sobanski of the Fourth Ward thanked the Council for continuing its progress on buildings such as the old Foster school.
“We’ve got a lot of buildings in Ludington that are going down,” he said. “We have them the Fourth Ward, the Sixth Ward, the Fifth Ward. I applaud you for taking action.”
Deer cull
Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett brought a resolution to the council for the city to address the deer population through a deer cull, describing it as a safety issue. He directed the city to come back with a funding plan in November for a deer cull in 2024.
Barnett cited the sighting of predators of fawns seen in the city and adult deer attacking pets and people.
“Increasing numbers of deer in the 3.2 square miles of the area of the City of Ludington increases the potential of spread of chronic wasting disease and lyme disease. The deer of the city are losing their natural fear of humans. This create concerns about people and vehicles moving about the city,” Barnett said.
The Council approved the proposed resolution.
Rotta again voiced his disagreement but during the first comment period and before Barnett spoke.
“The issue should come to a humane death as the funds are going to come from the citizens at large. Most citizens are aware enough that such a cull would be unfeasible and inefficient,” Rotta said.
Sobanski thanked the council to look at instituting a deer cull.
“It is a safety item. It is causing problem, no matter who likes it or doesn’t like it,” he said. “We’ve got to do something, no matter what.”
Anti-Defamation League letter
Barnett read a letter from the Anti-Defamation League of Michigan dated Aug. 31.
The group raised concerns over signage seen at Chesapeake Bays Car Wash on South James Street comparing President Joe Biden and the FBI to the acts of the Nazis and Nazi Germany.
“Equating the president and the FBI to Nazi Germany is unacceptable and deeply harmful,” Barnett read from the letter. “Rhetoric draws false equivalencies to the Holocaust, Hitler, Nazi Germany and Gestapo trivializes the mass murder of millions people is deeply offensive to Jews and other survivors and those who fought against the Nazis in World War II.”
ARPA funds
The Council approved a resolution, 6-0, with John Terzano abstaining, to fund the following projects with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Those projects include — on average — the Lakeshore Food Club for $20,000, outdoor basketball courts for $23,000, the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center for $32,000, a repair trailer fund of $35,000, invasive species funding at $10,000 and a community center feasibility study for $5,000.
Foster said the total was $125,000, $2,000 more than what is available in ARPA funds, but he expected some projects to come in under budget that will make up the shortfall. Plus, there will be some additional funds provided by the state should the city appropriate the money before the end of the year.