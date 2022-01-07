An ordinance allowing accessory dwelling units in Ludington is up for what could be its final vote when the city council meets Monday.
Accessory dwelling units are smaller homes that share parcels with conventional homes. Some are new constructions, while others are conversions of garages and other accessory structures.
Rules allowing ADUs in the city have been in the works since early May 2021. Work on the ordinance has repeatedly stalled at times when it seemed the state could pass a bill allowing short-term renting in all residential units.
Some officials have worried that the bill, combined with ADU rules, could result in too many transient guests in the city’s neighborhoods. The bill has passed the State House of Representatives and awaits further voting.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski suggested in November that the vote on ADUs be postponed until the council’s first 2022 meeting, saying that the short-term renting bill would likely never pass if it didn’t by then.
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall was scheduled to visit City Hall to discuss the bill this Friday, but did not do so. City Manager Mitch Foster said that’s because the bill is currently “stalled.”
Utility maintenance reorganization
Councilors will consider adopting an ordinance that would enable the city to consolidate the Utility Maintenance Department into the Department of Public Works.
Following the departure of utility department head Darryll Plamondon, city staff determined that it made “logistical sense” to merge the two departments.
The ordinance is similar to another adopted in May that cleared the way for a reorganization of the Community Development Department.
It states only that the city manager has authority over the utility department’s “administrative, staffing, organizational structure and personnel decisions,” making room for Foster to change things up.
A staff member will be promoted to a crew leader and an additional employee will be hired in the rearrangement, Foster wrote in a memo to the council.
The move should save the city about $5,000, according to Foster. It will be reviewed at the end of the year.
Other business
Councilors will consider adopting a resolution designating banks for the treasurer to deposit money collected from the public. Six banks are in Ludington, one is in Grand Rapids, and another is in Marquette. The total amount of money that can be deposited is $33 million.
They will also vote on whether they believe short-term rental properties should be taxed the same as traditional lodging, taxes from which fund “destination making organizations” such as the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The vote is a request from Brandy Miller, the bureau’s executive director. If the vote passes, Foster’s name will appear in a letter supporting those ideas.
The council will also vote on whether to serve as the fiduciary on a $9,500 grant request from the Mason County Cultural Economic Development Task Force to measure the economic impact of the city’s nonprofit cultural destinations by surveying tourists.