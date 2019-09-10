After hearing complaints from residents, and voicing concerns of their own, the members of the Ludington City Council on Monday decided not to vote on imposing an additional 1 percent tax administration fee on all property tax bills.
Councilor Les Johnson, who motioned for the council to discuss the matter rather than vote on the proposed fee resolution, said the time isn’t right for the city to enact the fee.
“At this time, I don’t feel we should collect this 1 percent on our property taxes,” Johnson said.
But since the tax administration fee is listed on the summer 2019 tax bills that were mailed to property owners, anyone who has already paid the fee will receive a credit for that fee amount on their winter property tax bills. Anyone who has not paid the administration fee is not required to do so and will not receive a tax credit for it.
The fee would have charged taxpayers an additional 1-percent of the total amount on their summer and winter property tax bills.
