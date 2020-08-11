Language changes to the zoning ordinance were discussed at length during Monday’s Ludington City Council meeting hosted via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
There were two text changes proposed as a first reading to amend the zoning ordinance. One surrounded allowing adaptive reuse of buildings in the limited commercial district. For adaptive reuse, the building needed to be 30 years or older at the time of the application. And, a building didn’t need to be vacant at the time of the application.
What drew the most conversation was the language change to allow for homes in the R2A General Single Family District to be converted into two-family dwellings with a special land use.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski said she had concerns about allowing the special land use in the R2A zoning, which is much of the city. She noted that special land uses could be approved for conversions in zoning districts in R3A and commercial as well as in R1A and R1B.
Winczewski said an opinion from the city’s attorneys was distributed at the planning commission meeting, and commissioners did not have time to be able to think about the opinion given.
“We didn’t really have a chance to examine that at that time,” Winczewski said.
Also, she had a concern in regard to having a conversion where a lot size may be too small to support it. She was seeking more time to think about the text changes to the ordinance.
Winczewski said that if the conversion was allowed under a special land use, then it goes through a hearing with nearly a dozen questions asked about how the proposed use could be accomplished.
“I think questions that they have to answer are in written form,” she said. “So it’s not a cake walk, really. I think it’s a real good process.”
Both councilors Cheri Rozell and Angela Serna asked about how parking may be affected with conversions.
Public comment voiced support of the changes. Caleb Visscher and Jeff Olmstead, both of whom either own or manage rental properties in the city, said they would like to see the changes based on the waiting lists and demand each has experienced.
City Manager Mitch Foster offered that council could think about the language changes in the next two weeks, before the next regular meeting, while he and City Attorney Ross Hammersley discuss owner-occupied conversions as well as where the council could refer changes, if it so chooses.