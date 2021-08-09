Ludington police now have the authority to run a reserve unit with the passage of an ordinance by Ludington city councilors at their meeting Monday.
The unit has operated for decades without this formal authorization.
The authority is a requirement for the police department to be accredited by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. While accreditation is not mandatory, Police Chief Tim Kozal said he expects it to be at some point.
Kozal said he put the reserve unit “on pause” ahead of the council’s vote. The unit will remain on hold until policies on the reserve unit’s hiring and training processes are enacted, Kozal said Monday.
The new practices will increase training in use of force, driving and firearms, Police Sgt. Michael Haveman and oversees the unit said. They will also go through increased scenario-based training, he said. Reserve officers will now undergo a psychological exam by the same person as actual officers, Kozal said.
Reserve officers already undergo training on use of force, firearms, policy, first aid, CPR and legal information, Haveman said. Their hiring process has consisted of a “pretty extensive” background check, including checking references, criminal history, driving history and sometimes an applicant’s credit.
Kozal, who joined the department last year, said he’s glad the accreditation process brought the lack of authority to light.
“Throughout my career, there’s always things that you’re learning,” Kozal said. “You learn, adapt (and) make sure that you’re doing it correctly.”
The reserve unit typically helps with traffic and crowd control at events. They also ride along with on-duty police officers, Kozal said.
Reserve officers don’t act independently of actual officers and don’t take enforcement actions without them, Haveman said.
“We didn’t have reserves coming in and just going around on their own,” Haveman said.
Haveman said that while the unit has operated without authority, the ordinance passed Monday is a formalization of the status quo.
“We’re in line with what we were doing before,” he said.
Inoperable vehicles
Councilors voted to redefine inoperable vehicles to include those that do not bear license plates.
The ordinance is often used to address blighted or unsightly vehicles, Kozal said.
The ordinance currently defines some vehicles as inoperable “whether licensed or not.” Kozal said the definition is being narrowed because he’d rather it be “crystal-clear and on-point.”
Councilor John Terzano asked Kozal why a vehicle that doesn’t have a valid license plate, but runs fine otherwise, would be considered inoperable.
Kozal referenced the city code’s definition of inoperable vehicle, which includes vehicles not being used for their intended purpose — which is presumed to be driving on the road.
“So if I buy my ‘51 Chevy and I want to rehab it and it’s going to take me three years, under this new ordinance, I can be ticketed?” Terzano asked.
Kozal told Terzano that the ordinance doesn’t apply to vehicles in backyards, garages or enclosed in fences.
Kozal said officers have told him that sometimes owners of unplated vehicles argue that since their car can run, it isn’t considered inoperable. Updating the definition clears that up, he said.
He said officers work with the owners to get vehicles in compliance before tickets are issued.
“They have a conversation, educate, hope they get compliance, give them time to get within compliance,” he said. “To be brutally honest, I don’t think I’ve seen a ticket since I’ve been here.”
Kozal told the Daily News that officers are bearing in mind that a backlog at the Secretary of State may delay some license plate renewals.
“We just want to make sure that they’re in compliance, hopefully at some point,” he said.
Anchorage in the channel
The council held the first reading of an ordinance allowing ships and boats to moor, tie up and drop anchor inside the channel at the discretion of Kozal, who also acts as the harbor master.
The vessels could only stop in the channel for an emergency or for a period not to exceed three days.
The purpose of the ordinance is to regulate docking along the exterior seawall along Waterfront Park, according to the agenda packet.
The ordinance currently prohibits all civilian vessels from mooring, tying up or anchoring anywhere in the channel. City staff discovered this in February when the Princess of Ludington tour ship requested to moor along the seawall, according to the packet.
“If you are anchoring in the channel for whatever purpose … you’re technically violating (the ordinance),” City Attorney Ross Hammersley said.
Officials debated whether that original ordinance itself should be addressed and whether the new ordinance is too broadly worded. It contains no reference to the seawall, instead requiring the harbor master’s permission throughout the entire channel.
The seawall can’t be singled out in the ordinance without redefining the channel to exclude it, said City Manager Mitch Foster.
That conversation would have to include the U.S. Coast Guard, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Foster said.
The ordinance was sent back for reevaluation by the cemetery, parks and recreation committee at their next meeting, said Councilor Cheri Stibitz.
Cartier Park rates
City council raised nightly rates at Cartier Park by $2 to keep up with maintenance and utilities, as recommended by Park Manager Russ Soper.
City staff estimates the increase would increase revenues by $24,000, according to the agenda packet.
Rustic campsites were raised to $27 a night, while electric sites now $30 a night. Sites with water and electricity now cost $32 a night.
“I still think that our Cartier Park campground rates are pretty impressive according to some other campgrounds in our area,” Stibitz said.
Boundary lines
Councilors voted to approve a boundary line adjustment separating the House of Flavors restaurant from the factory.
They approved another adjustment from the same petitioner at 108 N. Robert Street, deeding 30 feet to the Creekbed Condominium Association, with a remainder of 64 feet to transfer ownership by deed.
The adjustments were unanimously approved by planning commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4.