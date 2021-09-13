Ludington City Council met for about 20 minutes Monday night to breeze through a blank agenda.
While the council did not vote on any action items, a few developments in city business were discussed.
The city intends to apply for a grant to assess Blue Ribbon Dry Cleaners & Laundry Service for potential contamination. Pending the results, the city could acquire it or it could be redeveloped privately, said City Manager Mitch Foster.
A grant application is expected to be put before the Building, Licenses and Long Range Planning Committee and the city council. The grant would be from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The committee is also expected to hear about an application from the owner of 102 Second St. for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act certificate.
The owner is planning about $250,000 of improvements to the property, Foster said. The certificate would give the owner a tax break. The taxable value would be frozen and not raised to its improved state until after as many as 12 years, Foster said.
The city is also beginning to work on next year’s budget, which will include projections through 2024. City departments last Wednesday were asked to prepare proposed budgets and capital projects.
Departments’ requests will be reviewed in the beginning of November. A proposed 2022 budget will be presented to the city council on Nov. 22. A public hearing and a vote will be held on Dec. 6.
The city has also arranged for the installation of three new traffic signs on Lakeshore Drive. A trail crossing sign and a sign warning of bicyclists and pedestrians will be added on the street’s northbound and southbound sides near Cartier Park Campground.
Pedestrian traffic signs will be added at Lakeshore Drive’s intersections with Fitch and Haight streets.
The signs will be paid for and installed by the Michigan Department of Transportation, Foster said. He said there was no anticipated schedule for their installation.
The signs were suggested by residents, Foster said.