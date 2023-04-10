Ludington City Council was presented two proposals from the Ludington Police Department at Monday night’s meeting.
Council heard the first presentation on a five-year agreement for body cameras. The other, a new contract with Ludington Area Schools to provide a school resource officer.
The body camera agreement is with Axon, and it is for body-worn cameras, in-car cameras and a taser system.
The second proposal was the reading of the first presentation for the approval of a three-year contract with the school district to provide an officer with the police department to serve as a School Resource Officer with LASD for the school year and serve the community the rest of the year.
Cycling club pad, scavenger hunts
The Shoreline FORCE’s two proposals were approved by the council. The group, along with Shoreline Cycling Club, were approved to install a pedal pad at the Copeyon Park playground.
The pad will offer a place for young children to work on early childhood cycling development skills and it will be located to the north of the current climbing structure.
Council approved Shoreline FORCE and MSU Extension’s Bicycle Goose Chase scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt will be city-wide where participants (ages 5-19) would ride bicycles within the city to locate different, important locations and landmarks of Ludington and then enter the sites into a provided app to collect points to win prizes. The hunt will take place May 13-31.
“The hunt would be a glimpse of the city you don’t normally see from a vehicle,” Shoreline FORCE member Alison Helminski said.
Shoreline FORCE and Shoreline Cycling Club were approved to provide a scavenger hunt in Lakeview Cemetery with an emphasis on introducing participants to the veterans buried there what their service means. The hunt will take place every Sunday in May. All landmarks in the hunt will be able to be seen from the cemetery roads, so participants will have no need to enter the actual cemetery grounds.
Both scavenger hunts are being held in conjunction with the city’s sesquicentennial.
Event approvals
The City Council approved the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Freedom Festival lineup of festivities.
The Jaycees are planning to hold the Fourth of July Children and Pet Parade at 7 p.m. July 3 at Waterfront Park and the Freedom Festival Parade at 2 p.m., along with fireworks over the Ludington Harbor at dusk on July 4.
Council approved a charitable gaming license for the July 15 Buccaneer Bash at the Ludington Boat Club. The event is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Lakeshore Pyrate Heads to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The leaf corral on Bryant Road will be open the next three Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.