The Ludington City Council met with a candidate for its waste collection provider Monday night ahead of the expiration of its contract with Republic Services.
The interview took place during an informal meeting before the council’s regular meeting.
Rick Fancon, general manager of GFL Environmental Inc., fielded questions from councilors and made the case that his firm can do the job. No specific dollar amounts were discussed.
Fancon said that totes for curbside garbage and recycling collection would be built into the price of the contract. Residents could also use any garbage bins they already have.
He said that yard waste could be picked up in any paper bag, as opposed to Republic Services, which sold custom bags sold at City Hall before the program was discontinued late last year in a cost-saving measure.
Most of the yard waste would be composted; 90% of recycling would be sold in Michigan; and garbage would likely be dumped in Wexford, he said.
Fancon said that if the city contracted with his firm, GFL would establish a trucking base in the city and preferably hire locals who know the roads.
Fancon added that he couldn’t remember the last time weather kept his firm from picking up trash, while Republic Services canceled pickup due to weather on Feb. 7. He credited that to keeping the equipment and personnel local.
He said that the most recent contract his firm won was for waste collection in Standish Township, while the most comparable contract to Ludington would be the services provided in Greenville.
The city has the option to renew the Republic Services contract at the end of this year or to issue a request for proposal for a possible replacement. But issuing an RFP would give Republic Services an opportunity to change its rates, City Manager Mitch Foster said.
“There are a ton of unknowns with bidding processes. You’re taking a leap of faith for one reason or another,” Foster said.
He said that in order to have waste collection secured for 2023, the council should decide whether to issue an RFP by their May 9 meeting.
Foster said that because Ludington is outside of Waste Management’s territory, GFL is likely the only qualified bidder the city would receive a proposal from other than Republic Services.
Events green-lit
During the council’s regular meeting, dates, times and locations for several city events were approved, including all of those put on by the Downtown Development Authority. The events are as follows:
- St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 19;
- Petunia Parade on Saturday, May 21;
- #RunLudington Harbor Run 5k/10k on Saturday, May 21;
- Blessing of the Boats on Saturday, June 25;
- Artisan Market on Thursdays from May 26 to Sept. 22;
- Farmers Market + Live in the Plaza on Fridays from May 27 to Sept. 23;
- Octoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 24;
- Halloween festivities, #RunLudington Run For Your Lives 5k/10k on Saturday, Oct. 29;
- Small Business Saturday, Aglow on the Avenue and Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 26; and
- New Year’s Eve Ball Drop on Friday, Dec. 31.
Ward boundaries set
Councilors approved new boundaries for Ludington’s six wards to reflect the latest census data.
The boundaries are not much changed from the current lines. But because county commission districts were also recently redrawn, the Third and Fifth wards are now split between county District 1 and District 2.
That means voters in those wards could be voting in a different commission race than their neighbor at the same polling place later this year. City Clerk Deb Luskin said election workers will be trained to use a system of color-coded ballots to distinguish county districts.
Contracts approved
Councilors approved several contracts for road work and facility improvements.
They authorized Foster and Luskin to sign a contract accepting $375,000 from the Michigan Department of Transportation for road work on Washington Avenue and Water Street.
Washington Avenue is to be reconstructed from Water Street to Fourth Street, and pavement on Water Street is to be resurfaced from Washington Avenue to Madison Street.
More work is incoming on the Ludington Fire Station, which was completed in 2019.
Councilors approved a $16,070.56 change order for Patron Construction, of Holton, to fix “cracks and chips coming out of the floor,” believed to be caused by high levels of humidity, Foster wrote in a memo to the council.
They also approved a contract with Ruggles and Son Masonry for one year of city sidewalk repair, and a contract with Fire Prevention & Safety for fire extinguisher and suppression inspection.