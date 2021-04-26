The developer 106 Laura Street LLC has a clearer path forward for 95 condominium units planned for the area south of Brill Manufacturing following a resolution adopted by the Ludington City Council at its Monday meeting.
Developers requested the city vacate part of an alley behind Brill Manufacturing. They also asked for an easement to use the area between the building and George Street for parking.
Ludington will have legal and administration expenses associated with paving the stretch of Laura Street, City Manager Mitch Foster said in a memo to the council.
106 Laura Street LLC first proposed the condos in 2007, but sidelined the project during the financial crisis of 2008.
The Lofts on Rowe project also had an obstacle cleared from its path to closing on Monday.
Surveyors recently discovered the abandoned, century-old factory crosses onto a city parcel by 6 inches. The council granted the developers an easement to keep the property the way it is.
The city is expected to close on the sale of the property, at 801 N. Rowe St., on Wednesday, City Attorney Ross Hammersley said.
Since Foster is out-of-office through Wednesday, the council appointed Jackie Steckel, assistant to the city manager, to execute the documents acting in Foster’s stead.
The council authorized Foster and City Clerk Deborah Luskin to seek a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation to continue operating a social district along James Street and two blocks of Ludington Avenue.
The Michigan Legislature last year passed a law allowing cities to create social districts where alcohol can be sold and consumed outdoors. Ludington’s district requires additional documentation because it overlaps with Michigan state trunkline.
Two handicap parking spaces at the Mason County Courthouse are now fully documented as enforceable spaces with the adoption of a traffic control order signed by the police chief and city clerk.
Councilor John Terzano suggested at least one of these spaces be made van-accessible. Ludington Police Captain Steve Wietrzykowski said he saw no legal reason that couldn’t be the case and that he would look into having the Department of Public Works stripe a wider space.
The council voted unanimously for all city boards, commissions and their committees to meet virtually through their next meeting on Monday, May 10, when they will vote on the issue again.