Ludington’s city councilors approved a contract for management of the city’s leaf collection area with Morgan’s Composting at their regular meeting Monday.
Under the contract, the company from Sears is set to clear out the site, which is currently at capacity. Then, for the next five years, they will continue hauling away leaves collected from the city’s curbside pickup program.
The initial clean-up will be done for $7.50 per cubic yard of leaves. It’s estimated that there could be as many as 7,500 cubic yards of material there now, which would make that a $56,250 job.
Subsequent clean-ups will be done for $3.50 per cubic yard. At that rate, it would cost as much as $21,000 to haul away each year’s new material, estimated to be between 4,000 and 6,000 cubic yards.
Contracting out the leaf clean-up will help the city comply with regulations likely to be on the books soon, according to Public Works Superintendent Joe Stickney.
In a memo to the council, Stickney wrote that representatives from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said it would soon be required to manage stormwater run-off collecting around the compost piles.
“At present time, we have no infrastructure to collect or transport this runoff,” Stickney wrote. “The city would need to install a retention area then truck or pump the runoff to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.”
Foster said the city has been letting local contractors haul away material from the compost site to use as filling material for various projects, as that is cheaper than the city dealing with it itself.
“We do not have somebody on staff that (has) a background in biochemistry,” Foster said. “We have a smaller staff to deal with a lot of items.”
Morgan’s Composting will be responsible for monitoring each compost pile’s volume, temperature and moisture content, and turning the piles regularly. They will also file an annual volume report.
Foster added that the city has a “handshake agreement” with Morgan’s Composting to receive composted material in return for the leaves, but the firm is not obligated to make the exchange. Whether it’s financially viable for them to give it depends on the volume of material hauled away, he said.
The council also approved plans for the annual United Way Suds on the Shore Craft Beer and Wine Festival. The event is set to go from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Rotary Park.
Planning Commission business
The council adopted three ordinances sent up from the Planning Commission.
The first loosens the rules for home-based businesses, allowing them to occupy 100% of accessory structure floor area and 20% of the main residence’s area. Nothing business-related can be stored outside, and there can’t be a display of goods visible from outside the dwelling unit.
Home occupations, as these situations are called, require a special land use permit from the city.
The second ordinance rezoned 1228 S. Madison St. from a residential to a commercial district. John Kelley, owner of Pomorski’s Tavern across the street, intends to create a food truck-style eatery based out of shipping container-based structures there.
The other ordinance streamlines the city’s building height requirements so that measurements are only shown in feet, not feet and stories.
Power free-up plan
Councilors also OK’d a plan to free up electricity next summer by temporarily switching some water and wastewater infrastructure to generator power.
The plan is part of Consumers Energy’s Demand Response program, which allows the utility to call for a switch when energy is running short. The program only runs from June through September, the same period the company upcharges for power during peak usage hours.
The city would offer a total of 624 kilowatts from the Water Plant, Wastewater Treatment Plant and the two largest lift stations.
Consumers Energy would reimburse the city at a rate of $25 per kilowatt even if no switch was called for, netting the city $22,155. If one or more switches were called, power is reimbursed using a formula.
The city is only obligated to make the switch up to 10 times a year for periods no longer than four hours, with at least 30 minutes’ notice each time.
The program was only activated once last year, City Manager Mitch Foster said. Emergency events are declared by an organization that monitors high-voltage transmissions across the midwest, the Canadian province Manitoba and a portion of the South.
The plan remains to be reviewed by the city attorney before being signed. It was voted on last night because a higher reimbursement offer would have expired before the next city council meeting, according to Foster.
Harbor View Marina agreement
Councilors held the first presentation of an ordinance allowing nearby condo-owners to use Harbor View Marina’s recreational facilities. Ordinances are voted on after the second presentation.
Residents at Harbor Front Plaza Condominium Association, just north of the marina, have long used its exercise room, library, swimming pool and other areas for a flat fee, Foster said. The marina came under direct city management in 2019, and this new agreement formalizes the arrangement.
Other business
In other business, councilors also:
- approved a $429,718.38 contract with Tridonn Construction Company for sinking concrete repair and other improvements at the Harbor View Marina gas docks;
- approved a contract for this year’s street crack sealing with Wolverine Seal Coating, LLC, worth $1.20 per pound of sealant installed; and
- approved a contract for this year’s tree stump removal with Roger Bogner, worth $53 per stump.