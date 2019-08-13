The sunken pier and breakwall, shielding the north side of the Loomis Street Boat Launch, is one step closer to being repaired since the Ludington City Council approved an engineering contract Monday.
The council approved a $2,000 contract with the engineering firm Prein & Newhof to do the permit application and design work for the repair project. Prein & Newhof is the engineering firm that originally designed the structure.
City Manager Mitch Foster said the $2,000 would be paid from the city’s public works budget, and the city would then be reimbursed the money from its insurance agency.
In April, large sections of the stone rubble foundation making up the breakwall and its pier were discovered to be washed away. Without that foundation, the concrete walkway at the end of the pier — which had been a popular overlook and fishing spot — collapsed by several inches. A warning barrier has been in place so pedestrians don’t go on the sunken end of the pier.
