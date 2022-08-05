Amendments to the bylaws for the Council on Aging are on the agenda for the regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners at 7 p.m., Tuesday, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos