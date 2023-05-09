PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Board of Commissioners voted to disband its Council on Aging Tuesday morning during its regular meeting in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
In a motion — it was not a part of the amended and approved agenda during the meeting and no supporting material was in the board’s packet sent to the Daily News last week — the county board voted 5-2 to disband the organization with Lew Squires and Nick Krieger dissenting.
“My understanding we had the Council on Aging to begin with was so that the board wouldn’t have to make these (or) have these long discussions that need to be held,” Krieger said. “The board didn’t want to take up meetings after meetings having these long discussions. I thought that was the whole reason we had some entity… in the first place.”
Commissioner Jody Hartley said he was very concerned over the alleged violation of the Open Meetings Act by the Council on Aging in drafting a letter sent to the county board by four council members.
“That alone is cause for dissolving the Council on Aging,” he said. “They serve at the pleasure of the board, and it’s a direct reflection on us.”
Squires said he needed a few moments to consider his vote.
“I wasn’t expecting this motion that was presented,” he said, before voting no.
In discussing the resolution to change the budgetary process, Krieger described delivering the senior services as a “turf war.”
“That’s what it is. It’s a turf war. It’s unpleasant, and it’s not helpful,” he said. “It’s a Ludington versus everybody-else war… I just wish… we could all get in a room and just mediate this. This can be mediated. This can be figured out…
“The feeling is there is a lot of personal animus here, and I don’t understand why… I don’t think the Council on Aging, as it stands now, it does work, but it’s not their fault. It’s not really our fault,” Krieger said. “It’s the fault of the fact that the system evolved that it did where we have many stakeholders and no legal means of making them agree on anything.”
During the same discussion, Board Chair Janet Andersen said the members of the Council on Aging had good intentions.
“But the Council on Aging meetings have become so contentious that we’re not working to benefit our seniors,” she said. “To be perfectly honest, there isn’t good things coming out of those meetings. I’ve sat in those meetings, and I’ve felt like I’ve had a ball bat held over my head by some of the things that have been stated in those meetings.”
She also brought up a letter that was signed off by four members of the council that was presented to the county board, but it was done so not at an open meeting.
“The finger-pointing that’s been done on everybody’s behalf isn’t accomplishing what we need to do for our seniors in this community,” Andersen said, adding that once the budgetary process was decided, the future of the Council on Aging was to be considered.
The council’s future was decided within 10 minutes of what Andersen said with the disbanding of the panel.
“This has probably been one of the toughest issues that has come because we all care about our seniors and we want to see the best for our seniors,” she said after the vote was tallied on disbanding the council. “But I will personally say that what I’ve been participating in with the Council on Aging, and the things that were going on, hasn’t been in the best interest of everyone. Everyone deserves a place, whether you’re in Ludington or Free Soil or Tallman or Scottville or getting a meal. Everybody deserves a place.
“I think the (county) board members will need to have to step it up to address this.”
The dissolution of the Council on Aging drew comments during public comments near the end of the meeting.
“I don’t know whether to say thank you because I did come this morning with a post-mortem on the Council on Aging, a purely volunteer organization selected or appointed by (the county board),” said Mary Bedker, now former chair of Council on Aging, during the second public comment period.
“We need to fix what’s broken… Now the next step is, fix it. And one way might be that if you no longer have a Council on Aging, maybe those five fiduciaries need to sit down with guidance from somebody,” Bedker said. “I don’t know who. I’d hate to put that on the new hire (part-time senior services coordinator). Somebody who can sit down and look at what it is we are offering.”
“What bothers me is that all the discussion I heard was the problems at hand and no discussion about what is going to be done to fix the problem,” said Gene Kyle during public comment.
The disbanding of the Council on Aging was voted immediately after the county board approved a resolution, 6-1 with Krieger dissenting, to allow for the entities that receive funds from the county through the senior services millage to present their budget proposals to Finance, Personnel & Rules Committee rather than the Council on Aging.
“I find it frustrating that we have a dilemma like this to not only debate, but to vote on,” Squires said during discussion of the move in budgetary processes, including asking what happens to the Council on Aging — minutes before the vote was taken to disband the council.
“Unfortunately, that’s just the way (the system’s) evolved. Nobody set it up that way,” Krieger said. “I think if we had a blank slate to write on, we would do things differently… I was like, we can fix this thing… and everybody was like, no, we’re going to fix this. And so, why? It’s not hard to fix the problem, I think.”
The move to change the budget process was initiated by three of the four local senior center directors. Bill Kerans of the Scottville Area Senior Center thanked the county board for the change during public comment.
“I think it’s a very logical and sensible way to proceed under the contracting system that is now under effect,” Kerans said during public comment.