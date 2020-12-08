The Ludington City Council approved its 2021 budget, three-year capital improvement plan, agreements for the Lofts on Rowe project and a preliminary sketch for the Pere Marquette Lofts, all as a part of its regular meeting Monday night via the video-conference application Zoom.
The council hosted a hearing on the 2021 budget and capital improvement plan, and concerns were brought up about the raises built in to the budget for non-union employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as just how constricted the budget in 2022 could be.
“I was just listening on the news today, and I was wondering, it sounds like our budget this year for 2021 should be fine… And for 2022, the state monies may be very much more restrictive,” Councilor Kathy Winczewski.
She asked City Manager Mitch Foster if that was his understanding as well, to which he replied, “I haven’t heard that far out yet.”
City Clerk Deb Luskin said the economic impact of the pandemic will be discussed at 2 p.m. today during a conference, but that nothing from 2022 had been discussed yet.
Councilor Angela Serna cited several instances of local people and businesses that are not at 100 percent of what they were before COVID-19, and she shared those concerns with the other councilors.
“Nobody is getting raises this year, and the city is wanting to hand out money… We really need think about this,” she said. “We need to consider everyone in our community, and the businesses that are vital to our downtown who are hurting. They have employees who don’t have health insurance and can’t get unemployment. We need to think about those people.”
The budget ultimately passed, 6-1, with Serna dissenting.
Lofts on Rowe
Three separate votes were taken in regard to various items concerning the Lofts on Rowe project.
Michigan Community Capital is working to convert the Haskell Building or Wolverine Building at 801 N. Rowe St. into 65 units of housing. The project was announced in August 2019. The building, constructed in 1890, was donated by Ron and Dawn Sarto, and it was named to the National Register of Historic Places earlier this year. Michigan Community Capital has sought several grants and assistance in its attempt to complete the conversion to housing.
The council considered two agreements Monday night. One was the Brownfield Redevelopment and Reimbursement Agreement. The agreement was not included in the council’s initial packet on Friday.
“This is an agreement between the city, the Mason County Brownfield Authority and Lofts on Rowe or Michigan Community Capital,” Foster said. “Essentially this governs the reimbursable activities for the brownfield plan that was approved by both city council and the Mason County Board of Commissioners. It puts into detail how they are reimbursed, when they are actually able, what conditions they have to meet before they can start to be reimbursed, the timeline on how quickly the project must be done… All of those things are laid out in this agreement.”
The second was an Community Development Block Grant Development Agreement for the Lofts on Rowe, and Foster said it essentially protects the city from any issues should the project fail to see completion.
The third item between the city and the housing project was determining how the city is to be compensated for selling its property at 806 N. Harrison St. That property currently has a warehouse and the city’s salt barn, and the plans are for those structures to be built near the city’s Department of Public Works.
The city had an option of either receiving $200,000 for the property or $1 for the property with the promise of a potential park to be developed and turned back over to the city. The council decided to receive $200,000 for the property unanimously.
“The cash option, since we have to build a new salt barn and warehouse, seems to be the logical thing and the right thing to do in this instance,” Winczewski said.
“We need to be cognizant of our money and our funds and not get money for selling property,” Serna said.
Foster said there has been some discussion of additional housing being built on the property in the future once the Lofts on Rowe project is completed.
Pere Marquette Lofts
Pere Schwiegerhaht, senior vice president of development for the Midwest region at MVAH Partners, answered several questions from the council about the preliminary plans for the Pere Marquette Lofts.
The building is proposed to be 58 units between Laura and Lake streets in the city for workforce housing.
“We are utilizing the housing credit program, housing and tax credit program, which does have an affordability component to it. However, we have no (Department of Housing and Urban Development) involvement, no Section 8, no public housing subsidy whatsoever,” Schweigerhaht said. “Our residents pay their own rent. However, we are required to keep them what is considered at reasonable rates. We do target folks making 80 percent (area median income) and under.
“Our goal is to serve working-class individuals who right now don’t have new housing options. At the 80 percent AMI bar, we talking about serving families upward around $60,000 of income.”
Schweigerhaht said his firm will hire a Michigan-based contractor, and he said local sub-contractors will have an opportunity to bid on work at the proposed development.
The council approved the preliminary plans for the waterfront planned unit development unanimously, and the full plans are expected to make their way through the planning commission in the future.
Water rates
The council had a first reading of an ordinance to increase the water rates by 7.5 percent starting in 2021 and 7.5 percent again in 2022. While nothing was approved, the ordinance will be up for consideration after a second reading, and there was discussion about how often there have been increases and where the funding goes. Part of the funding will go toward replacing the lead gooseneck lines.
“When water and wastewater infrastructure was built out 40 years ago, and sometimes 50 years ago, 63 percent of the revenue and the cost of wastewater was paid for by the federal government. Now, we’re at 9 percent. The issue was, we built out these systems utilizing federal government dollars without using our own revenues on the other side, going generations without revenue increases to cover the cost of infrastructure,” Foster said. “Now we’re doing that. The 7.5 (percent) is going to help with the lead gooseneck issue. It’s also going to help with actual road infrastructure projects. We have an entire water treatment plant in of itself…, and that’s a huge expense and debt that we have to pay for right now.”
Foster said most water users are using less than before based on the conservation efforts of appliances, showers and people in general.
“We still have to pay for infrastructure even if people use less water,” he said.
Mobile food vendors
The council also had a first reading of an ordinance change to allow for mobile food vendors on private property in certain zoning districts, including downtown and in the Motel-Resort district. Councilor Joe Lenius wondered about running a water line to the vendors, but Winczewski and Foster believed those vendors are “self-contained,” meaning those hook-ups aren’t needed.
“We didn’t talk about hoses in particular, but they would be self-contained. They would take their garbage away and their grease away,” Winczewski said. “They would bring whatever they need into their truck.”