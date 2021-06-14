Average Ludington taxpayers can expect to pay $70.08 more in property taxes next year than they did this year, according to City Clerk Deborah Luskin.
City council reviewed millage rates proposed for 2022 at their meeting yesterday. They will hold a second reading of the millages and vote on them at their next meeting June 28.
Millages for operations and garbage/refuse are expected to raise $90,212 more than they did this year, according to the city’s revenue projection.
The two millages are proposed to decrease by a combined 0.0116 mills, but would still raise more money due to increases in Ludington’s taxable property value, Luskin wrote.
An increase in the police pension millage is expected to bring in $39,294 more than this year, increasing from 1.65 mills to 1.75 mills.
The council set a public hearing to be held during their June 28 meeting for the operating millage.
Property taxes are determined in part by a combination of millage rates levied by services like schools and colleges. One mill’s worth of money is taxed for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Hearing to replace resigned councilor
City council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, to interview candidates to replace former Sixth Ward Councilor David Bourgette, who resigned last week.
Those who wish to be considered should submit a written request to City Manager Mitch Foster no later than Monday, June 21. Candidates must be residents of the Sixth Ward and must be registered to vote.
The council will select Bourgette’s replacement at its regular meeting on Monday, June 28.
The council appointed Councilor Ted May to temporarily fill Bourgette’s seat as chair of the public safety and utilities committee. Councilor John Terzano was appointed to temporarily fill Bourgette’s seat on the finance and personnel committee.
Bourgette resigned after he and his wife sold the Viking Arms Inn, which doubled as their residence in the Sixth Ward, disqualifying him from representing the ward on the council.
Rotary Park movies
The council approved Police Chief Timothy Kozal’s written request to resume showing movies in Rotary Park on Thursdays in August.
The city has partnered with OxyChem and Evergreen Natural Foods Market to show the movies. Ludington High School students involved with Business Professional of America are to run a concession stand.
Movies will be shown at dusk each Thursday beginning Aug. 5.
Alley closure
The council granted permission for the closure of part of an alley south of Sportsman’s Restaurant east to James Street through Sept. 11.
The restaurants intend to use the area for outdoor seating, using 12 of the city’s picnic tables and between four and six large wood planters to block the alley.
They also requested the city fill large potholes with cold patch.
“Cold patch for the alley holes is something done on a routine basis and will be discussed with (the Department of Public Works),” wrote Heather Tykoski, community development director, in a memo to the council.
Affected businesses are planning to instruct delivery drivers to park on the west side of James Street, rather than the alley, Foster said.
Surrounding property owners support the closure for the summer, Tyskoski wrote. Most requested the alley be closed permanently, Foster said.
Councilor Ted May asked if closing the alley would set a precedent leading to more closures across the city.
“To be honest, that’s not uncommon now,” Foster said. “Alleys are spaces that are too small for normal traffic, but they’re really ideal for pedestrian traffic.”
Mayor Steve Miller said the city has met with surrounding property owners to discuss improving the condition of the alley and they are “all for it.” The city owns a “small portion” of the alley, he said, but property owners would pay for the rest.
Charter rewrite
Foster and Luskin asked the council for their thoughts on a rewrite of the city charter, which was last overhauled in 1992.
They said Ludington’s charter is often contradictory and unclearly worded, leading to time and resources spent interpreting the language and protecting the city from liability.
Rewriting the charter would take about a year. A committee of nine Ludington citizens would be elected and paid to meet every two weeks to revamp the charter, section by section.
The new charter would then be presented to council to be placed on a ballot.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski agreed the charter could use some work. Councilors did not raise strong objections to the idea, only questioning what it would take to accomplish and what their involvement would consist of.
Foster said he would put together more information on a rough timeframe and cost estimate. City Attorney Rob Hammersley said he would write a memo detailing the council’s role.
Digital gift certificates
City council discussed a proposed contract to digitize the downtown gift certificate program.
The program currently allows customers to buy $10 certificates that can be used at a variety of downtown businesses. Certificates must be shipped or picked up at city hall.
By contracting with Conpoto, a Holland company, certificates could be distributed online. Conpoto also provides data on how much money has been issued, redeemed and remains in circulation.
The city has a choice of how much of the revenue from certificates to keep and how much to reimburse to merchants, according to a presentation by Conpoto.
The service would cost the city $79 per month. A one-time implementation fee of $1,500 was waived.
The council will vote on the contract following its second reading at their next meeting June 28.