Ludington City Council held first presentations for ordinances to determine next year’s property taxes, and set public hearings that could see some automatic reductions reversed, at their meeting Monday.
The council reviewed four millage rates — for the police pension, refuse management, operating costs, and the Downtown Development Authority — that if approved at the next meeting, will partly determine next year’s property taxes.
The police pension millage rate is remaining the same as last year, while the millages for operating costs, refuse management and the Downtown Development Authority are facing reductions due to what are called Headlee rollbacks.
Headlee rollbacks are automatically triggered to keep the city’s tax revenue from increasing by more than the rate of inflation.
Public hearings, called Truth in Taxation Hearings, have been set for the council’s June 27 meeting, after which they could override the rollbacks to a certain degree.
With the rollbacks, the operating and refuse millages would generate $13,121 less than they did this year, and the DDA would collect $2,401.13 less, according to the city’s projections.
After the Truth in Taxation hearings, the city has calculated it will collect $121,352 more than this year from operating and refuse millages, and the DDA will collect $938.94 less than this year.
If the Headlee rollbacks are undone, the average taxpayer’s bill will increase by $33.49, according to a memo in the agenda packet.
Events
Councilors also greenlit two upcoming events: the city’s first golf cart show and the Ludington Bay Disc Golf Social.
The free golf cart show is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m., July 1, in the social district on Foster Street between Rath and James avenues, with a cart parade from Foster Street to Stearns Park after it’s over.
There will also be five competition categories where entrants can win downtown gift certificates and a plaque. Some of the categories will be people’s choice, oldest cart, best movie theme and best local theme, according to Police Chief Timothy Kozal.
The disc golf social is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m., Sept. 2, and is set to involve an amateur state championship and “flymart,” with disc golf merchandise available from vendors, according to the special event permit application.
Other business
The council held the first presentations for two ordinances that would rescind obsolete ordinances identified by the Ludington Police Department.
One obsolete ordinance concerns people under 21 refusing chemical breath analysis, which is no longer illegal for them to do. The other involves bicycle licensing, which Kozal said the department hasn’t done “for several years.”
The council also heard a presentation from Ken Berthiaume on this year’s financial audit by Berthiaume & Company. Berthiaume said auditors “encountered no problems, difficulties or differences” and reported an overall favorable financial position.
On Monday, the council also approved:
- the purchase of two ballistic shields for police for $3,850;
- a change order for $22,950 of more work on Harbor View Marina;
- amending the Republic Services contract to reflect several recently negotiated changes;
- an ordinance to regulate ADU size by the principal dwelling’s square footage, not footprint;
- a fire service agreement with Occidental Chemical Corporation;
- a resolution opposing a proposed federal rule change that would require Michigan Works! to be staffed by state employees.