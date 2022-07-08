The Ludington City Council will consider approving proposed uses for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act stimulus when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Councilors will vote on whether to allocate $33,468 to relocate some playground equipment, $20,000 for items like helmets and harnesses for city employees, $52,500 for a deer cull, and $20,000 for a housing needs assessment.
The four proposed projects would allocate all that remains of the city’s $848,653 stimulus award.
The council previously approved a $400,000 transfer into the city’s water fund, which was running on a deficit.
They also approved $331,000 for nine other projects, including money to repair Stearns Park bathrooms, paying off delinquent water bills and buying a new phone system for the municipal building.
Bathhouse funding
The agenda also includes a discussion on options to fund the replacement of both Cartier Park bathhouses.
Cost estimates have inflated 34% since March 2021, leaving the city short about $400,000 despite a grant award and years of saving.
City Council at its last meeting gave the project a go-ahead anyway, with the expectation that various funding options would be discussed.
Consultant
Councilors will hold the first presentation of an ordinance to contract with consulting firm McKenna to help create a unified development ordinance.
The Planning Commission interviewed representatives from two firms and recommended McKenna to the council.
McKenna’s fee is a base price of $54,000, with optional tasks like extra meetings and educational sessions adding to that.
The intent of the UDO is to reevaluate the city’s zoning ordinance to make it “easier for residents, contractors, engineers, realtors and the general public to better understand (it) with easy-to-use graphics and links,” according to the agenda packet.
The ordinance can only be adopted after a second presentation at the next council meeting.
Also on Monday
In other business, councilors will also:
- Appoint an officer delegate and alternate to the Municipal Employees Retirement System annual meeting;
- Discuss a petition for a deer cull that garnered 83 signatures from local residents; and
- Consider appointing new members, not named in the packet, to the Downtown Development Authority.