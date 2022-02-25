Ludington City Council will attempt to make a decision Monday on what to do with the siren in Copeyon Park that currently sounds at 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. every day.
The council will discuss this during their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.
The siren was downtown for decades, but was moved to Copeyon Park when the building it was on was sold. Since it began sounding there last year, some nearby residents have complained about it as a noise nuisance.
Its twice-daily soundings are cherished especially by longtime residents as a token of nostalgia, but serve practically no function.
Late last year, Jana and Nathaniel Rose, who live across the street from the siren, told councilors they would pursue legal action if the siren’s 10 p.m. sounding was not deactivated. Nathaniel is a combat veteran and claims the siren triggers his PTSD, disrupting his ability to sleep.
The Roses’ legal counsel emailed the city Feb. 2 to “open a dialogue” on potential solutions.
The siren’s timing and the duration of its blare can be changed, but its volume cannot be reduced without a separate muffler, according to Department of Public Works Superintendent Joe Stickney.
The council voted 4-3 at its last meeting to bypass the cemetery, parks and recreation committee, which had been handling the siren, and take up the issue as a full council with the intent to resolve it.
Other business
Councilors will also consider:
- approving a contract with Morgan Composting to manage and clean out the curbside leaf pick-up composting area north of Bryant Road;
- approving a change order that would increase the cost of the Loomis Street restrooms and fish cleaning station project by $1,622;
- approving an amendment to the contract for the Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements to get back $275,805.93 in unused fees; and
- amending the city’s policy on poverty property tax exemption to align with a new state law.