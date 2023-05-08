The Ludington City Council reopened discussions about putting paid parking in at Stearns Beach during its meeting Monday at Ludington City Hall.
Multiple residents spoke out about the issue, both supporting and opposing it, during public comment.
Resident Jeff Beilfuss stated he was in favor of charging for parking, stating that if people can afford traveling to the area, they can afford the parking fee.
“It costs a lot of money and taxpayers are shouldering the whole load.”
City Manager Mitch Foster told the Daily News that discussions on the topic are preliminary, but the idea is worth looking into further.
“It’s been an inquiry by council to actually discuss the issue, nothing more at this point,” Foster said. “However, we have a beach paid for by city taxpayers, but utilized by people from all over the country without having to pay for its upkeep.”
Councilor Stibitz moved to designate a set time for a discussion pertaining to paid parking at Stearns Beach during an upcoming council meeting. Councilors approved the motion, and City Clerk Deb Luskin will be contacting councilors to determine the best date for the discussion.
“We are not trying to push forward paid parking at Stearns,” Stibitz said. “We need to have a discussion and gather information and talk about it. Everything will be considered and discussed.”
Councilor Kathy Winczeski added, “We’re starting with a clean slate. We want to come up with a list of ideas that the committee comes up with to present to the public. We aren’t stating that it’s going to happen, but we want to have options.”
STOP SIGNS
Police Chief Chris Jones made a recommendation to the council to approve the removal of the stop signs at the intersection of Monona Drive and Seminole Drive, and the intersection of Sherman Road and Woodlawn Drive, following a traffic study of both locations.
Several residents near both intersections voiced concerns to the removal of the signs during public comment.
“There are more houses and more people living in the area now,” resident Tracy Thompson said. “When I grew up there, Sherman was a dead-end street, it was a cul-de-sac and there was a forest at the end.”
Thompson said that the city should keep the stop sign, stating that the Sherman/Woodlawn intersection is dangerous because drivers cannot see over the hill coming up Sherman from Tinkham Avenue.
Resident Ryan Granville also spoke against removing the stop sign, stating that many years ago the Ludington Police Department clocked multiple vehicles going over 50 mph near his home on Sherman.
“The stop sign has worked,” Granville said. “It would be a shame to undo what has been done to help.”
Jones proposed two options: reaching out to Mason County Road Commission to install a traffic counter to count the number of vehicles that travel through the intersections, and getting a speed data box to collect information over a seven-day period.
“It’s going to take time,” Jones said. “It will certainly provide more data before making the decision.”
Councilors approved to send Jones’ recommendation back to the Public Safety Committee for further consideration.
FIRE PROTECTION
A resolution authorizing fire protection services outside the city limits was passed by the council. Fire-protection services will be provided on a contractual fee basis. Services will be provided in coordination with the Western Mason County Fire District Authority with the revenues to go toward purchasing equipment. The authority includes Hamlin and Pere Marquette townships. The remaining departments in the county are in the Mason County Rural Fire Authority.
WATER, SEWER RATES
The first presentation for the 2023-2026 water and sewer rates ordinance was heard by council.
Rates presented included a 7.5% rate adjustment for water and a 3% rate projection for 2027 and a projected 4.9% increase in wastewater rates over those five years.
RESIDENTIAL CAMPING
The city sees a need to update, amend, and add provisions to certain portions of its code of ordinances relating to temporary, recreational tent-camping in residential zones within the city limits.
The council will vote to approve a change in “permitted accessory uses” verbiage stating, “Temporary camping in a recreational tent or recreational vehicle, but only in the rear yard of a residential lot. No more than four tents or recreational vehicles may be used for such temporary camping, and under no circumstances may such tents or recreational vehicles be rented out or offered for any commercial purposes whatsoever.”
OTHER BUSINESS
Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett made a proclamation to make June 3 Childhood Cancer Awareness day in the City of Ludington, which was approved by council.
The council also approved the 2022 audit performed by Berthiaume and Associates.