The Ludington City Council will consider kick-starting the process for a general revision of the city’s charter as a part of its agenda for the Monday, Nov. 5, regular meeting at the municipal building.
The charter last went through a general revision in 1992, and now is the time to take another look at it, Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin stated in a memo.
“Many changes have occurred over the past 30 years and, while there have been single amendments to sections of the city charter, it is time to look at the entire charter to ensure that it is working effectively within the laws of the city and state legislation as well (as) keeping up with current issues the city is dealing with.”
With the passage of the proposed resolution, the voters in the city would decide if the city charter is to be revised at the next special election, according to the memo.
Should the voters agree to have the charter revised, a commission of nine members would then be elected. Those seeking a seat on the commission may also pick up a petition to run in the same election.
According to the resolution in the city’s packet, the deadline to receive a petition for a candidate for the charter commission is Jan. 18. The proposed election to decide whether to revise the charter, and to potentially elect commissioners, is proposed to be on May 3. The resolution also states that the commission would convene on the second Tuesday after the election.
Luskin’s memo states that process would take about two years, with a cost in 2022 of $34,300 and a cost in 2023 of $47,300.
Ordinances under consideration
Three ordinances will be considered for adoption with three others having a first reading.
The items include an amendment to the rental inspection ordinance, changes to park rules and an ordinance regarding anchorage in the channel. Ordinances for a first reading include allowing for accessory dwelling units, text changes for busking and an amendment to the increase the tree advisory board from five to seven members.
Project cost increase
The council will consider paying an increase in costs for the Loomis Street restrooms and fish cleaning station. The change order from contractor Robert T. Cole Inc., notes a $1,225 increase in costs for a new total of $395,179.22. The project went through previous change orders to increase the cost from the original price of $378,989.
Bids for dock replacement
The council will consider bids to replace F Dock at Ludington Municipal Marina. A memo from Prein & Newhof to Marina Manager Jim Christensen outlined two bids, one for $348,819 from J. Ranck Electric of Mount Pleasant and the other for $412,762 from Hallack Contracting of Hart. J. Ranck Electric of Mount Pleasant was the low bidder, and the engineering firm recommends hiring them.
Presentation
Kim Halladay will give a presentation about senior services following the consideration of the consent agenda.
The council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 400 S. Harrison St.