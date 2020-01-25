The Ludington City Council will consider a bid to replace the docks at the Ludington Municipal Marina, the removal of a tax abatement for a property and several other items at its regular meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the city’s municipal building.
The council will consider approving and accepting a bid to replace four of the docks at the marina at a cost of $202,395 for a galvanized steel structured dock system from Ludington Dock and Hoist as recommended by Prein & Newhof, according to the notes for Monday’s meeting.
