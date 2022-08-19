Contracts for wastewater sludge disposal and a new phone system for City Hall are on the Ludington City Council’s agenda.
The council will consider those contracts and other items when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Councilors will hold the first presentation of a contract with Moss, a phone system provider, to install and service the system at City Hall.
The system is a “proven state-of-the-art ‘cloud-based’ telephone solution from a world-class provider that has been installed in thousands of sites around the country,” according to Abilita, a telecommunications consulting firm helping the city pick Moss.
The up-front cost of removal and installation will be $14,563.39, and the monthly cost will be $1,270, according to the contract.
The contract would be approved after a second presentation at a subsequent meeting.
Councilors will also hold the second presentation of, and potentially approve, a contract to remove sludge waste from the Wastewater Treatment Plant and fertilize fields with it.
BioTech Agronomics Inc. proposed to haul the sludge, or biosolids, from the site to apply as fertilizer.
The proposed cost this year is $0.0564 per gallon of material removed and applied. That would increase to $0.0592 next year and $0.0621 in 2024.
The biosolids had been stored in a pond on-site since the mid-1970s, but in 2017 the city was notified by the state environmental agency that was no longer legal.
The sludge storage ponds have since been upgraded to a more modern system, but there remains “a finite amount of storage on-site,” Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Chris Cossette wrote in a memo to the council.
Police recruits
The council will consider creating a “recruit” position at the Ludington Police Department.
The position would allow LPD to hire people who haven’t yet graduated from police academy, but are interested in law enforcement.
Difficulty hiring new police officers is behind the change, according to the agenda packet.
Recruits would be subject to a background check and mental evaluation, according to the memorandum of understanding up for the council’s approval.
They would also have to pass fitness tests, physical health and drug screenings under the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.
City Manager Mitch Foster said the state police union would also have to vote on the change.
The matter had previously been before the council, but was withdrawn to change the possession of an associate degree from “required” to “preferred.”
Also on Monday
In other business, the council will also:
- Hold public hearings on the completion of community development block grants for Legacy Plaza and rental rehabilitations;
- Recognize the resignation of Police Chief Tim Kozal, who was recently selected as the new public safety manager for the City of Muskegon;
- Consider a traffic control order prohibiting parking on the north side of East Loomis Street between South Harrison and South Rowe streets; and
- Consider an event application for the Octoberfest bar crawl to to be held 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and for Octoberfest itself to be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.