The Ludington City Council will consider plans for the Ludington Area Jaycees Freedom Festival — the Fourth of July parade and fireworks — when it meets at 6:30 p.m., Monday at city hall.
The Freedom Festival Grand Parade would begin at 2 p.m. July 4 and run west along Ludington Avenue from Madison Street to North Lakeshore Drive.
The fireworks would be set off beginning at dusk near the Loomis Street Boat Launch and require the closure of the parking lot at the Ludington Area Jaycees Mini Golf Course, according to the application.
The application indicates there will be approximately 600 3-inch shells, 270 4-inch shells, 190 5-inch shells, 110 6-inch shells and 25 8-inch shells.
Harbor View Marina work
The council will also consider contracting with the firm Wade Trim to oversee and coordinate improvements at Harbor View Marina.
The city in March contracted with Tridonn Excavating to replace sinking concrete around the marina and install new fuel lines and other elements at the gas dock.
Contracting with Wade Trim will add an estimated $16,000 on top of the $429,718.38 contract with Tridonn.
Also on Monday
In other business, the council will also consider:
- Setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 regarding a city-based brownfield authority; and
- Approving a letter calling to renew the 2000 consent decree, a fishing pact between tribes and the state that is being renegotiated.