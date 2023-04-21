The Ludington City Council will consider approving two policies with the Ludington Police Department when councilors meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Municipal Building.
The Council heard the first presentation on a five-year agreement for body cameras and the presentation for a new contract with Ludington Area Schools to provide a school resource officer at the April 10 meeting.
Councilors will consider an agreement with Axon for body-worn cameras, in-car cameras and a taser system.
They will also consider approving a three-year contract with the school district to provide a police officer to serve as a school resource officer with LASD during the school year. The officer would serve the community for the rest of the year.
WATER AND SEWER
A first presentation for a cost of service and rate design plan by Utility Financial Solutions for the wastewater treatment plant will be presented.
The specific purposes of the long-term financial projection and rate study are to determine wastewater utility revenue requirements for the year, project rate adjustments needed to meet work toward targeted revenue requirements, and to develop retail rates to be implemented in 2023, after board approval.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Council will consider establishing rules of conduct for public comment at city council meetings.
Councilors will consider approve the 19th annual Ludington Triathlon starting at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at the end of Ludington Avenue.
Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett is expected to make the declaration that the city will recognize the first Thursday in May as the Day of Prayer.