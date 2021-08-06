Ludington city councilors are expected to consider an ordinance establishing the police department’s authority to have a reserve unit at their meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 at city hall.
The unit has operated for decades without this formal authorization.
The reserve unit typically helps with traffic and crowd control at events. They also ride along with on-duty police officers.
The authority is a requirement for the police department to be accredited by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. Police Chief Tim Kozal said he put the reserve unit “on pause” ahead of the council’s vote.
The department is working on a policy to bring the reserve unit’s hiring and training processes into line with those of actual police officers, Kozal said.
Kozal, who joined the department last year, said he’s glad the accreditation process brought the lack of authority to light.
“Throughout my career, there’s always things that you’re learning,” Kozal said. “You learn, adapt, (and) make sure that you’re doing it correctly.”
Anchorage in the channel
The council will hold the first reading of an ordinance allowing ships and boats to moor, tie up and drop anchor inside the channel at the harbor master’s discretion.
The vessels could only stop in the channel for an emergency or for a period not to exceed three days.
City staff discovered there was an ordinance prohibiting any use of a wall when the Princess of Ludington tour boat requested to relocate there in February, according to the agenda packet.
Inoperable vehicles
Councilors will vote on whether to redefine inoperable vehicles to include those that do not bear license plates.
The ordinance currently defines some vehicles as inoperable “whether licensed or not.” Kozal said the definition is being narrowed because he’d rather it be “crystal-clear and on-point.”
Kozal said the ordinance is often used to address blighted or unsightly vehicles. He said officers work with the owners to get vehicles in compliance before tickets are issued.
“They have a conversation, educate, hope they get compliance, give them time to get within compliance,” he said. “To be brutally honest, I don’t think I’ve seen a ticket since I’ve been here.”
Cartier Park rates
City council will consider raising nightly rates at Cartier Park by $2 each night, as recommended by Park Manager Russ Soper.
City staff estimates the increase would increase revenues by $24,000, according to the agenda packet.
Rustic campsites would be raised to $27 a night, while electric sites would cost $30 a night. Sites with water and electricity would cost $32 a night.
Boundary lines
Councilors will vote on whether to approve a boundary line adjustment separating the House of Flavors restaurant from the factory.
They will also vote on another adjustment from the same petitioner at 108 N. Robert Street, deeding 30 feet to the Creekbed Condominium Association, with a remainder of 64 feet to transfer ownership by deed.
The adjustments were unanimously approved by planning commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4.