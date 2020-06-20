A revised grand parade route is before the Ludington City Council Monday as a part of its agenda that includes a sewer rate hike and the first reading of a short-term rental ordinance.
The meeting will be hosted via the video-conference application Zoom. The code to participate in the video-conference is 856 6737 0547. For those who wish participate via telephone may call (312) 626-6799 and use the same 11-digit code for the video participants.
Earlier this month, Ludington Area Jaycees President Angela Rickett presented the council with its plans for the Fourth of July which included a revamped parade route that was not strictly along Ludington Avenue as has been traditionally done as well as canceling the fireworks display.
Rickett was asked to return Monday with a new route, and the group did in a seven-page report to the council.
The proposed 12.59-mile route starts at the intersection of Sixth and Sherman streets heading west and it criss-crosses south of Ludington Avenue east and west before going north Lakeshore Drive to Bryant Road and then making north-south criss-crosses north of Ludington Avenue before ending at the intersection of Lawndale and Sherman streets north of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Rickett stated the parade has between 70 and 100 entries each year, and the organization believes that traffic at a particular location would be impact for "under 10 minutes."
In an appendix, Rickett stated that capacity for the entire route could be 16,618 while continuing to observe social distancing. For those not comfortable watching the parade, she stated the Jaycees plan to have a live feed on Facebook and/or on the group's website. She also stated that the parade could be broken up "in separate events where each mile is a new event, and each public space is their own event."
If the grand parade is not approved, Rickett stated the group would throw its support behind a "Hero's Parade" with fire trucks, police cars and other services.
"Since those entities are part of the city and county, we would respectfully ask that the planning take place with the local law enforcement and fire departments, and the Jaycees will help promote the event," she wrote.
Sewer rates
Foster stated in a memo that the council should approve a 14.9 percent increase in the sewer rate structure as recommended through a study performed by Utility Financial Services.
"On average, these rate increases will cause the average user to see an increase of sewer prices by $10.49 per billing quarter," Foster wrote in a memo to the council and mayor. "As this revenue increases, it will allow the city to make investments in our sewer infrastructure which will be felt by all ratepayers."
Monday's meeting marks a first reading of an ordinance, and the ordinance will need a second reading and approval before it takes effect.
Short-term rentals
The council will take up the proposed short-term rental ordinance that was developed in the past year at the committee level.
The ordinance, if adopted, would require those who would want to have a short-term rental to acquire a license and be registered with the city. There is an application fee and a separate licensing fee that will be set by resolution of the city council. A proof of insurance will also be required. Short-term rentals will be limited to one per person.
The city is limiting the licenses to 30 for the entire city, and only two licenses may be issued for each city block. Licenses will only last three years, and they're not transferrable.
There is a sunset provision in the ordinance, too. At the end of the first three-year licensing period, a review will take place. If the city council does not renew the program by Dec. 31 on the third year after the ordinance is adopted, no licenses will be renewed nor will any new ones be given.
Other business
The council will also consider:
• An agreement between the city and Harbor Front Plaza Condominium Association so members of the associationmay use the recreational facilities of the marina;
• Hear the first reading of an ordinance for the creation of a police zone for "times of civil unrest, public emergency or the investigating of a crime requiring the absence of people from a particular area;"
• Selling a vacant property on Melendy Street;
• An agreement for an easement between the city and the Ludington Youth Sailing School to allow for the construction of a fishing pier at Copeyon Park.