The Ludington City Council will host public hearings to establish commercial rehabilitation districts as well as approve funding for projects through American Rescue Plan Act funds as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
The Council will host two public hearings as it relates to commercial rehabilitation districts. One proposed district is at 504 and 5047 E. Foster St. where the former grounds of Foster Elementary School are. The second proposed district is for 129 W. Ludington Ave., the former location of Michael’s and soon to be AndyS.
Both DPRE Foster School Land Acquisition and ASR Real Estate, if the districts are approved, will seek a public hearing for their respective applications. A commercial rehabilitation district limits the property taxes in some ways while ensuring some property taxes, such as for schools, continues to be collected. The proposed hearings would be at the Oct. 9 meeting.
Another public hearing that could be set would be for the paving of an alley. The proposed hearing would be for the Sept. 28 meeting. The alley runs north and south between Haight and Pere Marquette streets and bounded by William and Robert streets.
The Council will consider approving the funding of projects through ARPA. The potential projects would be requests from the Lakeshore Food Club and Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center with funding going toward outdoor basketball courts, a repair trailer to spruce up properties and a feasibility study for a community center. The Council will also consider adopting a resolution to establish an early voting precinct. In the memo from Clerk Deb Luskin, she asked and the Michigan Bureau of Elections approved that the city be a pilot program for early voting for its six wards on Nov. 7.
“The experience obtained from the process of holding early voting prior to the larger 2024 elections will be extremely beneficial not only for myself but the election inspectors as well,” Luskin wrote.