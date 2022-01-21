Ludington City Council will consider approving the donation, removal and reinstallation of the playground equipment from Lakeview and Franklin elementary schools at its meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, at city hall.
If approved, the Lakeview equipment will be donated to the city by JWhite Properties, which bought the school last year to build single-family homes on the land. The city had the equipment appraised for an estimated value of $50,000, according to the donation agreement.
The Franklin equipment has already been sold to the city for $1.
PLAY Environments Design, a Holland company, would relocate both schools’ equipment to various city parks for a cost of $44,931.25, if the contract is approved.
According to meeting minutes, parks committee members said the cost seemed high. But according to City Manager Mitch Foster, it would cost about $150,000 to purchase similar new equipment.
Jeff White, of JWhite Properties, wrote that the project is “on an aggressive timetable” in an email to Foster. Part of the donation agreement is that the equipment be removed from the site no later than March 1.
Foster Elementary School playground equipment is planned to remain in place for public use, according to Foster. The Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center hasn’t been sold yet, so the fate of its playground equipment remains to be determined.
The council is also set to schedule a committee of the whole meeting for 6:30 p.m., Feb. 3, to discuss how to spend its American Rescue Plan Act funds.