City councilors will discuss whether to retain Republic Services for garbage and recycling pick-up when they meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The city has been mulling whether to switch to a new contractor for its garbage and recycling pick-up after the Republic Services contract expires in 2023. Time is running short to decide on that and secure a contractor for next year, Foster said.
Informing Monday’s discussion is a letter from Republic Services offering several concessions in exchange for another five-year contract.
Republic Services would agree to pick up recycling twice a month at no additional cost. They would also keep the yard waste cart fee at $65, if it can increase in cost annually in line with other items in the contract.
In an effort to improve communication, Republic Services would direct Ludington callers to a local office number, rather than a 1-800 number. They would also work with the city on alternative solutions for dealing with seasonal properties.
City Council has interviewed the general manager of GFL Environmental Inc., which Foster has said he expects to be the only other option.
Councilors will also revisit allowing marijuana sales in the city limits.
Medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries were banned in the city shortly after Michigan voters legalized recreational marijuana sales in 2018. Councilors in 2019 proposed revisiting the issue after two years, and that time has come now.
SS Badger
Councilors will consider supporting Lake Michigan Carferry’s application to be enrolled in a funding program administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The application to join the American Marine Highway program would open the door to grants, loans and other opportunities.
“It also identifies you, your port, and your area as kind of a commercial port of importance,” Foster said. “The Lake Michigan Carferry folks … they’re looking for the help potentially in the near future to upgrade the power on the Badger.”
A drafted letter from Mayor Steve Miller to the U.S. transportation secretary states that “now is the time for the ferry to embark on a new journey incorporating the technology of the future.”
Brownfield talk
Councilors will also consider adopting a resolution to establish the city’s own brownfield redevelopment authority, rather than go through the county’s.
Brownfield authorities incentivize contaminated land to be cleaned up and redeveloped in exchange for a temporary freeze on the property’s taxable value.
City officials have said local development is being hindered by several of the county’s brownfield rules that go above and beyond those required by the state. One of those rules, against providing funds for infrastructure that would be required on never-before-developed land, has stalled an apartment complex proposed for 106 Laura St.
“Having a city brownfield authority is not meant to be an us against them situation,” Foster said. “It’s really we might just have different priorities, and that’s OK.”
Councilors are set to schedule a public hearing at the next council meeting regarding the establishment of a city brownfield authority.
Other business
On Monday, councilors will also:
- consider an ordinance allowing the Harbor Front Condominium Association to use some Harbor View Marina recreational facilities;
- hold the first presentation of a contract renewal with City Assessor Dan Kirwin that would pay him about $71,608.50 annually, fluctuating based on the number of properties to be assessed;
- consider applying for a state grant to improve the alley behind Sportsman’s Restaurant for more pedestrian activity;
- consider a repayment schedule to reimburse Pere Marquette Charter Township $105,836.01 in overbilled sewer fees;
- consider a resolution allowing officials to sign off on an annual agreement regarding state right-of-ways;
- consider a proclamation in support of Childhood Cancer Campaign lemonade stands planned for June 4; and
- consider an agreement with the Ludington Daily News on running the Western Michigan Boat & RV Show.