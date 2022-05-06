The Ludington City Council will hold a public hearing on whether to pursue a national historic district designation for East Ludington Avenue when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The East Ludington Avenue Historic District, as it would be known, is already set to be considered by a state board on May 20 for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
The district would consist of homes facing East Ludington Avenue from Delia to Staffon streets, including the homes south of Leveaux Park, according to a boundary map.
Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Martha MacFarlane-Faes explained the benefits of enrollment in an email included in the agenda packet.
“Listing in the National Register provides recognition of its historic significance, enables historic preservation tax incentives for certain properties, and enables review of federal or federally assisted projects,” she wrote.
The historic designation “does not interfere with the right of a private property owner to use, alter, manage or dispose of the property,” she added.
Marijuana committee
The council will consider adopting an ordinance forming an ad-hoc committee to craft an ordinance allowing for marijuana dispensaries in the city limits. The committee’s ordinance would have to be approved by City Council.
They will also consider approving a slate of city officials to be on the committee:
- John Terzano, city councilor and planning commissioner;
- City Councilor Ted May;
- City Councilor Jack Bulger;
- Planning Commissioner Cory Rickett; and
- Planning Commissioner Jeff Beilfuss.
Macker parking
The council will consider setting up the following “no parking” zones from 6 a.m. Friday, June 17 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 19 for the Gus Macker tournament:
- North Rath Avenue between Ludington and Tinkham avenues;
- Tinkham Avenue between North Rath Avenue and North Lakeshore Drive; and
- Loomis Street between Stearns Outer Drive and South William Street.
Also on Monday
In other business, the council will also consider:
- Vacating an unimproved alley for the development of homes at the former Lakeview elementary school;
- Removing delinquent personal property taxes from 2016 and prior from tax rolls;
- Authorizing the city to provide fire protection service outside the city limits for a fee from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023;
- Changing the Second Ward polling location from Peterson Auditorium to Trinity Evangelical Church beginning with the Aug. 2 primary election;
- Granting an easement to Consumers Energy for the water treatment shed to be constructed near the Ludington Municipal Marina;
- Take action on whether to deed two parcels on Monona Drive to Mary Cartier; and
- Discuss the spending of American Rescue Plan Act funds.