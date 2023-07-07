A Truth in Taxation public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall during the regular meeting of city council.
The hearing is twofold for the proposed increase of 0.0934 mills in the DDA tax millage rate to be levied on property in 2023 and the renewal of the police millage.
Council heard the first presentation of the proposed increase of 0.8396 mills in the operating tax revenue at the June 26 meeting, along with the first presentation on the police millage. The police pension revenue will increase $31,790 due to the increase in taxable value. The millage rate will remain unchanged from last year.
The average taxpayer’s bill will increase $74.14.
Municipalities can collect additional tax revenues to account for inflation, but must first hold a Truth in Taxation public hearing.
Speed monitoring equipment
Ludington Police Chief Chris Jones stated in the board packet that “neither LPD or DPW currently have the ability to monitor vehicle volume on the roadways. Additionally, LPD does not have the means to run speed data analysis on any roadways. Recently, we have requested assistance from Mason County Road Commission to accomplish both speed data and traffic volume studies.
“While the assistance provided by MCRC accomplished what we needed it to, the time frame was not ideal, and the data obtained was from a shorter period of time than preferred. We have requested and received a quote from Jamar Technologies Black Cat Ilt, a radar-based speed data and traffic volume device.”
Council will vote to approve the speed monitoring equipment at a cost of $5,260.00 from Jamar Technologies.
Stop signs
Recently, city council heard from multiple residents residing in the Forest Hills neighborhood about the possibility of removing the stop signs at Woodlawn and Sherman as well as the sign at Monona and Seminole.
LPD Chief Chris Jones held an open meeting on May 23 and he stated that almost unanimously all residents were against the removal of both stop signs. He stated that with the current construction and rerouted traffic from Jebavy Drive that he feels keeping the stop signs in place is the best decision as of now.
“Based on the overwhelming support of the neighborhood residents to keep the stop signs, the likely increase in vehicular traffic this summer due to road construction on Jebavy, and the lack of harm that leaving the stop signs in place presents, I offer no recommendations related to removing stop signs at Monona and Seminole and North Sherman and Woodlawn,” he stated.
Parks and Recreation approvals
The Parks and Recreation committee will bring forward multiple recommendations for city council approval at Monday’s meeting.
Council will vote to approve the Christian Surfers’ Sound and Power Show, a Christian music concert, to be held from 7-10 p.m. July 22 at Waterfront Park.
Council will vote to approve a skate park competition at 1 p.m. August 11 at the Ludington Skate Park. LPD officer Mike Haveman is spearheading the event and is asking the City of Ludington and the LPD to be sponsors, along with the possibility of other business sponsors as well.
Cartier Campground was told last year that the software company they used for reservations was changing hands and they had one year to find a new provider. Council will vote to approve Campspot Software as the new provider for the city-owned campground.
Lead water service
City manager Mitch Foster will recommend to council that the replacement of City of Ludington lead water service line be completed by Gustafson HDD, LLC at the cost of $557,200.00.