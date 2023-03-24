The Ludington City Council will host a public hearing and consider adopting a resolution to give an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act tax exemption to the developers of former Foster Elementary School during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
The OPRA exemption is for properties listed at 504 and 507 E. Foster St., the building that once housed Foster Elementary School — now vacant with the construction of Ludington Elementary School.
The proposed OPRA district would provide property tax exemptions for commercial and commercial housing properties that are rehabilitated and meet the requirements of the act.
Grand Rapids-based Datum Point Real Estate Development is proposing to renovate the former school into an apartment building. The developers plan 39 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for the former school.
The adjustment to the taxes would last 15 years, according to information in the Council’s packet.
Body cameras
City Council will hear the first presentation of the ordinance approving a five-year agreement with Axon to provide the Ludington Police Department with body worn cameras.
“In 2021, the city reviewed multiple options for the updating of our body worn camera system, as well as finishing to provide them to all of our officers,” stated City Manager Mitch Foster in a memo in the council packet. “After discussions with multiple vendors, and review of their proposals, the Public Safety/Utilities Committee recommended approval of the contract with Axon. At the time we were applying for a fairly large grant ($24,000) to help offset the five-year expenses, so we held off on final council approval.
“After being awarded the grant, then LPD Chief Kozal signed the contract with Axon for the contract to begin in 2022 and run until the end of 2026. However, due to its length, it did require an ordinance, but to this point we have not been billed by Axon (until recently), which is why we were unaware of the contract itself.”
Foster also stated that with the addition of the body worn cameras, the LPD will be able to showcase to the community a “renewed focus on transparency and community focused work.”
Copiers/printers
Council will vote to adopt an ordinance to enter into a 60 month lease with Applied Innovation for city copiers and printers.
EV charging stations?
In written comments in his report, Foster stated the city is trying to identify a provider for potential locations for electric vehicle charging stations in the city.