The Ludington City Council will consider reopening the discussion of paid parking at Stearns Beach at the 6 p.m. regular meeting Monday at Ludington City Hall.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster told the Daily News that it’s very early on, but worth looking into further.
“It’s been an inquiry by council to actually discuss the issue, nothing more at this point,” Foster said. “However, we have a beach paid for by city taxpayers, but utilized by people from all over the country without having to pay for its upkeep.”
Audit
Council will vote to possibly approve the 2022 audit performed by Berthiaume and Associates, Certified Public Accountants.
The report given to council states, “The purpose of this report is solely to describe the scope of our testing of internal control and compliance and the results of that testing, and not to provide an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity’s internal control or on compliance. This report is an integral part of an audit performed in accordance with Government Auditing Standards in considering the entity’s internal control and compliance.”
Fire protection
A resolution to adopt authorizing fire protection services outside the city limits will be voted on by council.
The City of Ludington has the capacity to provide fire protection service outside of the city limits without prejudice or jeopardy to the residents of the City of Ludington, the packet states.
Certain owners of properties, located outside of the city limits have requested the City of Ludington to provide fire-protection service on a contractual fee basis.
Services will be provided in coordination with the Western Mason County Fire District Authority with the revenues received to go towards purchasing equipment. The authority includes Hamlin and Pere Marquette townships. The remaining departments in the county are in the Mason County Rural Fire Authority.
Water and sewer rates
The first presentation for the 2023-2026 water and sewer rates ordinance will be heard by council.
Dawn Lund from Utility Financial Solutions stated in her presentation to council during its April 24 meeting that from 2023 to 2026 there would be a 7.5% projected rate adjustment for water and a 3.0% rate projection for 2027 and a projected 4.9% increase in wastewater rates over those five years.
Residential camping
The city sees a need to update amend, and add provisions to certain portions of its code of ordinances relating to temporary, recreational tent-camping in residential zones within the city limits.
The council will vote to approve a change in “permitted accessory uses” verbiage stating, “Temporary camping in a recreational tent or recreational vehicle, but only in the rear yard of a residential lot. No more than four tents or recreational vehicles may be used for such temporary camping, and under no circumstances may such tents or recreational vehicles be rented out or offered for any commercial purposes whatsoever.”
Other business
Ludington Police Chief Chris Jones stated that he was directed to conduct a traffic study at the intersection of Monona Drive and Seminole Drive, along with the intersection of Sherman Road and Woodlawn Drive, to see if there is still a need for the stop signs at the intersections.
Jones stated due to the low traffic areas, he recommends council to vote to approve the removal of the stop signs at both intersections.
Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett will propose to council to make June 3, 2023, Childhood Cancer Awareness day in the City of Ludington.