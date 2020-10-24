The Ludington City Council on Monday is expected to approve a contract with the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office to prosecute misdemeanors under the city’s code of ordinances.
The contract is on the agenda for the council’s regular meeting, set for 6 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Municipal Building.
City Manager Mitch Foster stated, in a memorandum to the council attached to the agenda for Monday’s meeting, that the contract would be a continuation of previous services. The services come at a $15,800 cost to city taxpayers.
“This arrangement has worked well for multiple years and has helped with the addressing of code violations throughout the city,” Foster wrote, adding that the agreement helps the city with code violations in a “cost-effective manner.”
Foster is recommending that the council approve the contract, which would be for 2021.
The contract requires the signature of current county prosecutor Paul Spaniola. However, since Spaniola is not seeking to retain his seat in the Nov. 3 general election, it will be Lauren Kreinbrink who handles the prosecutorial services in the new year.
Brownfield grant
Council will also consider amending the city’s contract with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to extend a Brownfield Redevelopment Grant for a site assessment at 302 and 304 S. James St., where developers are hoping to construct townhouses for residential use.
If approved, the contract would be pushed back to Nov. 11, 2022 from its current end date of Nov. 11 of this year.
Foster stated that the city applied for and received the Brownfield grant in 2018 to help the with an investigation regarding a contamination at the site. Since then, the property has been sold, and the owners at PJP Holdings LLC are interested in developing housing there.
An extension of the grant would mean more work could be done, but a formal amendment to extend the timeline is needed.
To not proceed with extending the grant would “be a detriment to the cleanup and redevelopment at the site,” according to Foster.
“Our master plan identified the need for additional housing as well as to continue to rehabilitate existing structures for new life,” he stated. “This amendment will allow for the extension of the grant to cover potential cleanup/demolition activities associated with environmental remediation.”
In a letter to the city, EGLE stated that they supported extending the grant in order for the city to complete its work.
Foster stated that, if approved, a second amendment to increase the funds allotted to the work will need to go before the council at a later date.
Other business
The council will also consider a change order to extend the timeline for substantial completion benchmarks by 110 days for the ongoing Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade project. Foster wrote that the project is getting closer to completion, but an extension is required in order to continue to draw from a USDA Rural Development loan.
“This change order does not include any cost change to the project, but does increase the project time for substantial and final completion,” Foster wrote.
The council is also will also discuss a recommendation from EGLE to add monitoring wells on a resident’s property at 706 S. Pere Marquette Hwy., with that resident’s permission, in order to test groundwater there. The monitoring is part of ongoing investigation conducted at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and some offsite locations.