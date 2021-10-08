The Ludington City Council will hold a public hearing for a 12-year tax break on what some say is the city’s oldest commercial building when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
About $250,000 in improvements are planned for the roughly 150-year-old building, located at 102 Second St., if the tax break is granted.
The break, obtained through an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act certificate, would freeze the property’s taxable value at its unimproved state for 12 years.
Plans for the building include a fitness studio and event venue. Upstairs, two two-bedroom condominiums will be installed for short-term renting.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council’s cemetery, parks and recreation committee will deliver a report on a green burial system proposed for Lakeview Cemetery.
The council will hear a report from Dani McGarry, district manager of Mason-Lake Conservation District, on the household hazardous waste collection held Aug. 21.