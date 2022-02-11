Ludington City Council will be considering dates for many prominent city events when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
It will also be holding an informal meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss the Republic Services waste collection contract. The council has been recently discussing whether to renew the contract next year.
Events on the slate for Monday include:
- St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 19;
- #RunLudington Harbor Run 5k/10k on Saturday, May 21;
- Artisan Market + Live in the Plaza on Thursdays from May 26 to Sept. 22;
- Farmers Market + Live in the Plaza on Fridays from May 27 to Sept. 23;
- Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 24;
- Halloween festivities, #RunLudington Run For Your Lives 5k/10k on Saturday, Oct. 29;
- Small Business Saturday, Aglow on the Avenue and Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 26; and
- New Year’s Eve Ball Drop on Friday, Dec. 31.
Councilors will also be considering approving the Petunia Parade for May 21 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Blessing of the Boats for June 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The council will also consider authorizing the city manager and clerk to sign a contract accepting $375,000 from the Michigan Department of Transportation for road work. Washington Avenue is to be reconstructed from Water Street to Fourth Street, and pavement on Water Street is to be resurfaced from Washington to Madison Street.
They will also consider approving a change order reflecting a cost increase of $16,070.56 in the Ludington Fire Station project. The cost increase will be paid from a fire equipment sinking fund.
The increase results from problems detected with the fire station floor, believed to be caused by a high level of humidity, Foster wrote.
Councilors will also consider approving new ward boundaries approved by the city’s Election Commission this week. The boundaries are not much changed from the current lines, but the Third and Sixth wards would now be split between the first and second county commission districts.
They will also consider:
- Contracting Ruggles and Son Masonry for one year of city sidewalk repair; and
- Contracting Fire Prevention & Safety for fire extinguisher and suppression inspection.