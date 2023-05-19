An approval to increase water and sewer rates for 2024, 2025 and 2026 will be voted on at the Ludington City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Rates for 2023 to 2026 would be a 7.5% projected rate adjustment for water and a 3.0% rate projection for 2027 and a projected 4.9% increase in wastewater rates over those five years.
Backhoe attachment
City council will vote to approve the use of restricted funds in the water fund for the purchase of a hydraulic breaker and ripper attachment for the city’s backhoe.
“During the winter months when the ground is frozen, the Utility Department workers often times must use a handheld 90-pound jackhammer to break up the frozen ground to gain access to underground utilities,” stated Ludington Department of Public Works director Joe Stickney. “This subjects the worker to many safety hazards including flying objects, possible hearing impairment, slips and falls on uneven ground and back strains.”
Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act
According to the council packet, the city has received an application from Caleb Visscher of Visscher Construction for the creation of an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District (OPRA) for his building at 215 S. James Street.
“Visscher has received a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation through their Community Revitalization Program of just over $500,000 which will match their investment of the same amount,” stated a memorandum in the Council’s packet that went through City Manger Mitch Foster. “As a part of their process, they are looking to create an OPRA that will assist with the redevelopment of this site.”
Visscher’s plan is to remodel the exterior and interior of the building, creating available office space and at least three rental units.
Other business
Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett will make a motion for council’s approval acknowledging May 15-21 as National Police Week and to observe May 15 as the 107th anniversary of the Ludington Police Department.
Council will consider the addition of alcohol at the Offshore Fishing Tournament, July 10-16.