With yesterday’s return of an informal monthly meeting at the Book Mark, city councilors are hoping to establish a better connection with Ludington residents.
The event, called Coffee with the Councilors, stopped being held in April last year due to the pandemic.
On the last Thursday of every month, a rotating selection of councilors will meet at The Book Mark to hear residents’ concerns and, if time permits, review the previous city council meeting’s agenda.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski said the meetings are an opportunity to “find out the story behind the story.”
For example, a woman yesterday asked why the council had scrapped a subsidized housing development planned for an old train depot north of the Whitehall Industries Madison Street Plant.
When the councilors explained the project fell through for lack of grant funding, the woman said she’d never heard that, Winczewski said.
“Most of the time when people know the whole story, they go, ‘Oh, really?’” Winczewski said. “It’s so hard to get communication out to people. It’s so hard.”
Terzano said informal, in-person interactions do a lot to bridge the gap between city council and the public. He’s now trying to see if he can staff an information booth at Final Friday Experience to have more face-time with residents, he told the Daily News.
Still, Terzano described the relationship between the council and its constituents as a “two-way street.”
“The city and the council have a responsibility to put information out there as best they can,” he said. “But there’s also a responsibility on the part of the citizenry to get informed themselves and ask questions.”
Councilor Ted May was supposed to attend yesterday’s Coffee with the Councilors meeting, but did not attend. He did not respond to a request for comment.
Meetings will be held on the last Thursday of every month. On even months they’ll be held at noon and on odd months at 5:30 p.m. No meetings will be held in November or December.