Members of the Ludington City Council discussed two different ways to potentially bring back some sights and sounds of the city during the council’s regular meeting Monday night via the video-conference application Zoom.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski brought up the subject of the return of the fire siren that needed to be taken down when the apartment buildings were built on the bowling alley block.
Councilor Angela Serna brought up the idea of bringing back Christmas Eve along the streets in Ludington, as was done many years ago.
Winczewski said she has heard from many residents about returning the siren, and several fellow councilors concurred. She said she would like to have the public contact the city and their councilors about bringing back the siren.
“It’s exciting to think that this might go through,” she said. “We were talking about getting community input with that… Having people contact the city councilors… or the mayor, to see how they feel about putting the siren back in and if they’d like that, too. (I’d) just like to get more comment about that.”
Councilor Brandy Miller said that the city was still looking for a place for the siren to be put up.
“I know that will be certainly be the barrier that we have to overcome,” she said.
Councilor Dave Bourgette said if the siren returns, it should be near its original location.
“We cannot put it in the middle of a residential area. In my opinion, and it’s only in my opinion, if it’s going to be placed anywhere, it’s going to need to be placed near where it was before,” he said. “Those folks were accustomed to it. It wouldn’t be wise to bring it up to the fire department where it is now.”
The siren needs a three-phase electrical connection, Councilor Joe Lenius said, and it creates the issue of location because of that connection. Councilor Cheri Stibitz said she would like to see a plaque to indicate the history of the plaque. The siren was removed in April 2019 for the work on bowling block.
Luminaries on Christmas Eve
Serna said that after watching the salute to the medical care workers at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, she was reminded of when the city would encourage luminaries to be placed out on Christmas Eve as a “landing spot” for Santa Claus.
“Just kind of wanted to throw that out there and see what the council thinks about maybe encouraging the community to do that again. To bring some morale to the residents for what’s going on, especially for a lot of the kids who are not allowed to see their friends all of the time,” Serna said. “It isn’t really something the city has to do, but something to promote it and encourage people.”
Miller said it was something the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce previously did, and she enjoyed it.
“They did it a while ago, it was always my favorite thing… to drive around on Christmas Eve with my family and (see) that,” she said. “I would love to see that come back, and anything the chamber can do to support that and promote that if everyone is in favor of that. I will speak on (the chamber’s) behalf and say that we’d love to help promote that as well.”
Bourgette said he and his family thought about doing luminaries this year, and suggested using LEDs to light up the luminaries.
“I think it would be a great idea. Just something,” he said. “I mentioned it to someone the other day. It feels really weird this Christmas. Anything that we can bring back some good memories would be a good thing.”
Foster said that if the luminaries are up, it works well in conjunction with the light displays already in place.