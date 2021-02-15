The Mason County Eastern Board of Education heard the latest Count Day numbers and approved the senior class trip at its regular meeting Monday evening.
MCE gained 15 students since its last count day at the beginning of the school year.
On Oct. 7, 2020, the school reported that it had 407 students. This past Wednesday, there were 422.
“That’s a good thing,” said Superintendent Paul Shoup. “I would hope that it represents that we’re doing some good things here. It’s a good number, especially considering the what we’re dealing with this year.”
The number will factor not only into this year, but also next year’s funding, Shoup said.
As of now, the Count Day numbers are weighted 90-10, with the October number weighing more.
Currently, 80 percent of MCE students are in-person learning based on the Wednesday count.
As for the extended learning for those students not in the classrooms, two-way communication has been consistently high.
“As you know, for our funding we have to have at least 75 percent two-way communication with all our students,” Shoup said. “That’s kudos to the staff. The teachers are working really hard to keep that contact... with our students.”
Nationally, 40 percent of students are failing one or more classes, according to the written report from K-12 Principal Mark Forner, who was coaching at a basketball game.
The MCE average is 20 percent.
“Although failing any class is not great, given the current circumstances, that’s probably pretty good,” Drewry commented.
“We don’t want to say we’re happy with only 20 percent... half the national average. We do feel that the plan for reengaging these kids to gain back credit is obviously a lot easier with 20 percent rather than 40,” Shoup said.
During the curriculum committee report, the board heard some of the credit-recovery ideas such as summer schooling or an early start in August for those students.
The school will not be having its usual homecoming dance or fan-packed homecoming game. But the student council is still trying to keep traditions going with a spirit-week, said Student Council Representative Lillian Mickevich.
The graduating class is currently at 35 students.
The senior trip was approved at the meeting. The plan is to do paintballing in Manistee, ride horses and play games at a farm, then have a lock-in at the school until the overnight hours.
Shoup said that the students had thought the plan through and even if none of the restrictions are lifted by June 11, they will still be able to do the activities as planned.
“This trip looks a little different than what they’ve done in past years. It is designed this way because they’ve been cohorted as a group,” he said. “They’re not traveling for an indoor event. They put a lot of thought into this senior trip.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The board chose to vote for Ryan Good to represent the school district at the regional level.
- The adolescent health care center is still under construction, Shoup reported. He said permits are still in the process of being approved.
- An agreement with the District Health Department No. 10 for the health care center detailing the types of treatment that will be offered was approved.
- The school is still seeking a qualified mechanic to work in its bus garage.