PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Country View Bakery owners Daniel and Kathryn Lambright just need a break, the two have been running the bakery together for 14 years.
“It is bittersweet,” Daniel said. “But it has been a great journey. We are looking forward to shutting the business down and taking that time, but at the same time, we are not looking forward to it .”
The couple starting out selling bakery goods off of Hawley Road from 2008 to 2010, then their house from 2010 to 2012. They moved the bakery to a store front Tractor Supply on U.S. 10 in Amber Township for five years and then moved to their current location at 5722 W U.S. 10, Ludington, in 2017.
The bakery has been in the family for 33 years, according to Daniel.
Daniel said the hardest part of the business is to find workers you can count on, and who you do not have to keep watching over their shoulder to make sure things are getting done and done right.
“This has been a booming business during the pandemic,” Daniel said. “It was some of the best years that we have had. It was absolutely awesome, 2019 was a great year, it was even better in 2020 and continued into 2021.”
The bakery produces a whole lot of cinnamon rolls, and the demand has only increased. In previous years, the bakery didn’t need to produce 200 pans of cinnamon rolls every week. He said Country View is now producing more than 200 pans each week.
“Owning a bakery has been the ride of our lives,” he said. “The hardest struggle has been finding good help.”
Daniel said he and his wife have been putting in between 80 to 100 hours per week. They just need to find some time for themselves to take a breath and think about future plans.
Those plans included buying a restaurant in Ohio, mass producing BBQ sauce or mass producing granola, according to Daniel.
“There are a number of things that we have talked about. It could even be a possibility that we might continue this down the road. We just need a break right now. We have not had a break in 14 years,” he said.
Daniel said the customers have been great, and he feels bad like he is letting them down.
“This has been hard on us. The toughest thing is dropping that customer base (we) have built up,” he said. “We have a widespread customer base. It is unreal. We have had a lot of people tell us that the bakery is the first stop they make when they come to town.”
Daniel said that it has been those relationships made that have meant the most to them.