The seven-district plan submitted to the state was reaffirmed during a meeting of the Mason County Appportionment Committee Thursday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Courthouse.
Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly said she was informed by theBureau of Elections under the Michigan Secretary of State that it received the seven-district plan previously approved on Oct. 8. There wasn’t any further communication from the state about the county’s plan from there.
The committee considered a resolution to reaffirm its approval of the seven-district plan. Previously, the committee voted, 3-2, with Paul Spaniola and Susan Boes dissenting on the plan.
Thursday, the committee voted, 3-2, to affirm its commitment to the seven-district plan, with the same dissenting votes. Boes noted after the meeting that she received some appreciation for seeking an eight-district plan that was considered by the committee.
But, Spaniola and Boes both concurred that the seven-district plan that was previously approved and submitted will work within the county.
The plan submitted this month splits Pere Marquette Charter Township’s precincts will be split, Grant Township will be split at Quarterline Road and Sheridan Township will be all in one district. Part of PM Township will be in a county commission district with residents in the City of Ludington.
Spaniola, who chaired the committee and represented the Democratic Party on the commission, thanked his fellow commissioners and was grateful for the input received.
Boes represented the Republican Party, and the committee was composed of Kelly, Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz and Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink as described under law.
Passing the resolution reaffirming the committee’s plan concluded its work for the 10-year cycle.